Sailing to the Pacific Ocean’s Trash Vortex

More compelling than these anecdotes, though, are the sections in which Eriksen guides readers to think critically about our culture of consumption and disposal. In a world of cheap products and planned obsolescence, many of the things we buy are intended to be thrown away. The question is: “where is away?” All the cheap convenient items (and the cheap convenient wrappers they come in), Eriksen points out, have to go somewhere. Less than 10 per cent of discarded plastics are recycled—the rest head to landfills. Plastics that get tossed by the side of the road, or wind up in poorly-managed landfills, can be swept into storm drains and rivers, and eventually out to the ocean.

To prevent the build-up of still more waste, Eriksen argues for a “circular economy”—one in which products are designed for a long life and reuse. “In the circular economy,” he outlines,

materials come back to the manufacturer through a revised value chain that creates economic incentives, or policy incentives. Putting product designers, systems engineers, and recyclers in the same room in tandem is how we close the loop.

He’s suggesting a giant shift in paradigm: that an industry’s responsibility for the goods it produces doesn’t end the moment a consumer takes that item home.

Perhaps the most revelatory sections are Eriksen’s book are those that trace the history that made consumer choice the center of gravity of American environmentalism. He recalls the “Crying Indian” ad campaign of the 1970s, in which the Italian-American actor Iron Eyes Cody portrayed a Native American man tearing up at the sight of litter along a highway. The ad campaign was created by the organization Keep America Beautiful and funded by companies including Anheuser-Busch, PepsiCo, and Coca-Cola. It “put the blame for plastic pollution on the consumer.” This message—that individuals should bear full responsibility for disposal and municipalities should bear the cost—directly benefitted the products’ manufacturers. “The strategy,” he writes, “deflected attention away from producer responsibility and product design, and we bought it hook, line, and sinker.”

It doesn’t have to be this way. Eriksen argues for extended producer responsibility laws (EPRs). This isn’t making an unreasonable demand on producers. Of the 35 members of the OECD, the United States is the only nation that doesn’t have such a law for plastic packaging. In fact, it could be good for businesses. “When a company is responsible for the full life-cycle of its product and its packaging,” Eriksen finds, “innovation for recovery catches on like wildfire.”

The battles to pass such laws are currently underway. Last year California “banned” single-use plastic bags in grocers and convenience stores (bags aren’t really banned, but customers who want a bag from the shop pay 10 cents for a paper or reusable one). And microbeads—tiny pieces of plastic that are supposed to aid in scrubbing—are banned from rinse-off products like cleansers and toothpaste as of this summer. Each of these developments has been contentious, but they signal a shift in thinking about the effects of waste, and indicate that we might start to expect companies to take responsibility for the harmful materials they produce and profit from.

Eriksen returns often to his own life story. His writing is most beautiful when describing the ocean itself. “Thousands of collisions formed trails of light that poured off my fingertips,” he writes of a dive among bioluminescent plankton, “an astronaut among living stars.” In brief anecdotes, we learn about his relationship with his wife (he proposed to her on a boat and followed his question immediately with, “There’s just one thing—I want to raft across the ocean”) and his time in the army. He recounts his return in 2015 to Kuwait, where he was deployed in the first Gulf War, and reckons with some of his own actions as well as effects of global military-petroleum complex.

July 2010: David de Rothschild’s catamaran, made from 12,500 plastic bottles, arrives in Sydney. Brendon Thorne / Getty Images

It’s fitting that this book insists on cloaking its political and polemical content in the more palatable shape of a personal narrative. That’s exactly what Eriksen was doing on his voyage to the gyre—providing a story he could use to raise awareness around the issue of plastic pollution. At one point when the raft seems in danger of coming apart, Eriksen is as worried about saving the narrative as he is about saving his own skin. “We need a good story to rally the public around,” he writes, “and this adventure is the entry point.”

He’s not the only one to place this kind of value on a publicity stunt in the service of an environmental issue—or even this environmental issue, for that matter. David de Rothschild sailed a catamaran made of 12,000 plastic bottles from California to Australia in 2010, also to raise awareness of plastic pollution in the ocean. (Eriksen writes briefly about the de Rothschild voyage—the pair briefly squabbled over who would get to name their vessel “Plastiki,” a nod to the Kon Tiki, the name of a raft that explorer Thor Heyerdahl used to cross the Pacific in 1947.) Perhaps they’re right to do so, and the stunt or the story really does push an issue into the right current, leading to public interest and on to actual reform.

But ultimately it’s the analytic, prescriptive parts of Junk Raft that give the book its thrust, while the personal stories bob along the surface. Like the rumors of the flashy floating trash island versus the sober, but less photogenic reality of microplastic smog, it’s not always the flashiest element that most deserves attention.