How Do You Make a Movie in a Language You Don’t Speak?

The film is comic at times, with Menashe’s attempts at parenting simultaneously ludicrous (gefilte fish for breakfast) and heart-wrenching. Menashe and his son’s week together is interrupted by visits from Menashe’s brother-in-law and rabbi, each of whom plead with him to let his son go. Menashe wants, more than anything, to care for his son, but his grief, his desire to maintain his place in the community, and his unsteady approach toward raising his son make this far more challenging than it might otherwise be.

For secular or modern-minded viewers, the solution to Menashe’s problems is blindingly obvious: Leave Borough Park, take your son, and never look back. But this is a realist film; it seeks to maintain its characters’ worldview. Though his grief is real, Menashe is not a radical thinker. Early on, he gets in trouble at work for protesting the kosher certification of bug-infested lettuce, and argues that the children of a man who has left the fold should be expelled from their school. This is not a person whose true sympathies lie with the secular world or its values.

Instead, Menashe is a quiet rebel. He refuses to don the traditional black suit jacket and black hat, and tells his son that he shouldn’t worry about what others think. Menashe is intent on finding a means of happily coexisting with the ultra-Orthodox. So is the actor who portrays him. “I’m not a dropout. I’m here to stay,” says Lustig, who himself lives in the Rockland County Hasidic enclave New Square, and who was initially nervous about how the Hasidic community would receive the film. “So it’s different.” If the movie had been made only by outsiders, that would be one thing. But Lustig, the star, is one of their own.





Menashe begins with a shot of pedestrian traffic on a Borough Park street, waiting a good thirty seconds before Menashe emerges out of a crowd. “Not only is it a story about one Hasid, but also this is a commentary and a reflection of every New York story,” says Weinstein. “Here’s a street. We’ve seen this street how many times in films? I just love that here’s a shot we’ve seen in hundreds of other films, but here’s a completely different take on that exact same shot.” This is the New York we know—in an entirely unfamiliar language.

Weinstein, the director, does not speak Yiddish. He grew up in Brooklyn and New Jersey, and while his grandparents spoke Yiddish, he learned Hebrew as a child—after the war, that was the fashion. He became an itinerant filmmaker, traveling the world in search of stories and telling them in their native languages. Weinstein made films in Hindi, Tagalog, and Mandarin, and grew comfortable working with actors he could not understand.