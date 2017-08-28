How Do You Make a Movie in a Language You Don’t Speak?

While there have been a handful of previous films about the Hasidic community, none have bothered with Yiddish, usually preferring to have their characters speak in English, often with accents. “Stop with this bullshit,” Lustig insists, frustrated by the Hollywood tradition of transposing all cultures into English. “I love when people give me this feedback, this compliment: somebody told me, ‘They took this film, somebody catches you at these moments, or you set it up?’ It’s the best compliment you have.” To the Hasidim, the movie is accurate enough that some didn’t even know that it was fiction.

The film, based on Lustig’s own experiences, was written by Weinstein along with Alex Lipschultz and Musa Syeed. It follows Menashe, a widower with a young son, Rieven (Ruben Niborski). It has been a year since his wife’s death, but Menashe shows little interest in remarrying. The stance is frowned upon in his community, where a widower is expected to remarry in order to give his children a mother. His rabbi and brother-in-law are insisting he let the child live with his aunt and uncle. Menashe pleads for one last week with his son, and simultaneously attempts to plan a memorial service for the one-year anniversary of his wife’s death.

For secular or modern-minded viewers, the solution to Menashe’s problems is blindingly obvious: Leave Borough Park, take your son, and never look back.

The film is comic at times, with Menashe’s attempts at parenting simultaneously ludicrous (gefilte fish for breakfast) and heart-wrenching. Menashe and his son’s week together is interrupted by visits from Menashe’s brother-in-law and rabbi, each of whom plead with him to let his son go. Menashe wants, more than anything, to care for his son, but his grief, his desire to maintain his place in the community, and his unsteady approach toward raising his son make this far more challenging than it might otherwise be.