WH Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says Jemele Hill's tweets calling Trump a white supremacist were "outrageous" and a "fireable offense." pic.twitter.com/dpsLWAb5Pv — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) September 13, 2017

But compared to her predecessors, Sanders has flown quietly under the radar. She has not been immortalized by Melissa McCarthy. She has not engaged in a painful, snowballing gaffe about Adolf Hitler not using chemical weapons in the Holocaust. She has not called up a reporter for The New Yorker to accuse her colleagues of cock-blocking. And she is not so obviously a shrieking propaganda mouthpiece, as Spicer was. On his first day of the job, he loudly declared that Trump had the “largest audience to ever witness an inauguration—period.” In that moment, Spicer made clear just what the Trump administration thought about the truth—perhaps too clear.



Sanders’s specialty is to obscure. She uses her motherhood, in particular, to deflect uncomfortable questions and relate to reporters on a human level. When she was asked about the chaos in the White House after The Mooch was fired, she joked, “If you want to see chaos, come to my house with three preschoolers. This doesn’t hold a candle to that.” When she stepped in for a rattled Spicer to address questions about the firing of James Comey, she began the press briefing by saying, “In addition to all of the big news happening at the White House today, it is also my daughter Scarlett’s fifth birthday … And with that, I think her first birthday wish would probably be that you guys are incredibly nice,” drawing laughs from assembled reporters.







When pressed by reporters about Trump’s misogynistic attacks on Mika Brzezinski, Sanders said, “When it comes to role models, as a person of faith, we all have one perfect role model. And when I’ve asked that question I point to God. I point to my faith. And that’s where I would tell my kids to look.” Even Barack Obama’s White House communications director tweeted upon Sanders’s promotion: “Congratulations to @SarahHuckabee. We may disagree on policy, but always great to see a hard working woman rise to be public WH face.”

Sanders also uses the mouths of babes to gloss over Trump’s horrible policies. When Trump endorsed Tom Cotton and David Perdue’s draconian immigration bill that would have cut legal immigration in half, Sanders started her press briefing by reading from a letter by a 10-year-old named Frank: “It would be my honor to mow the White House lawn for some weekend for you. Even though I’m only 10 I’d like to show the nation what young people like me are ready for.” Later, she tied the immigration bill to Frank’s letter, stating, “It’s our responsibility to keep the American dream alive for kids like Frank, immigrants who are already here and those who dream of immigrating here in the future.”



On the day that Trump tweeted that he was banning transgender people from serving in the military, Sanders kicked off the press briefing with a letter from 9-year-old Dylan, who wrote that he had had a Trump-themed birthday and stated, “I don’t know why people don’t like you.”

