Scott Pruitt will finally release his public schedule.

Journalists, environmentalists, and transparency advocates for months have pressed the Environmental Protection Agency administrator for details about his whereabouts. Starting next week, he’ll begin doing exactly that, with daily reports about whom he’s meeting with and where he’s going. He’ll also release copies of his schedule from the day he was sworn in in February to the present.

This information comes from Christopher Creech, who works in the EPA’s General Counsel’s office, in response to a Freedom of Information Act request I filed more than five months ago. Creech said the EPA decided to begin releasing Pruitt’s schedule because of “public interest”—i.e., the agency got a lot of FOIA requests for it. Indeed, if you search “Pruitt” and “schedule” on the FOIA website, 54 requests come up, including ones from Politico, CNN, the Center for Public Integrity, Reuters, ThinkProgress, Gizmodo, E&E News, The Washington Post, Mother Jones, ABC News, CBS News, Bloomberg, and BuzzFeed.

One reason reporters have been so interested in Pruitt’s schedule is precisely because he hasn’t made it public, which is not normal for an EPA administrator. President Barack Obama’s EPA administrator, Gina McCarthy, publicly listed all “meetings attended by advocates, stakeholders, elected officials, and others outside the Agency.” She also did this for her deputy, and every assistant and regional administrator across the agency. These schedules weren’t always comprehensive—they did not list meetings with other EPA officials, for example, and on many days no events were listed. But they were something. Creech confirmed that Pruitt’s schedules would be similar to McCarthy’s. “Administrator Pruitt’s schedule will be an abbreviated version, and won’t include personal appointments or logistics,” he said. “There will be more detail than what’s been posted in the past.”