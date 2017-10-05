For “The Return of Fascism,” photographer Espen Rasmussen spent nearly two years documenting the rise of far-right extremists in Europe. As Seyla Benhabib states in the introduction, support for these groups grew as a reaction to the European Union. With the increase in refugees entering Europe, many older generations feared losing their identities as white Christians. Rasmussen’s photos provide an intimate look at prominent figures and supporters of these nationalist groups, such as Greece’s Golden Dawn, the Nordic Resistance Movement in Sweden, the National Front in France, and Britain First in the UK.



[UP FRONT & COLUMNS]

For Up Front this month, Laura Reston’s “The NRA’s New Scare Tactics” details the NRA’s new strategy for boosting gun sales in the US—their streaming service, NRATV. “As a marketing arm of the gun industry, the NRA has long understood that fear sells—but now it has a new media platform from which to broadcast a daily drumbeat of extremism and paranoia.” Justin Miller looks at the Illinois governor’s race in “Battle of the Plutocrats.” Ignoring the support for populism by their base, Democratic leaders have chosen to support venture capitalist J.B. Pritzker (an heir to the Hyatt Hotel fortune) as the leading candidate against current GOP governor Bruce Rauner. “With a clear shot at retaking Illinois from an unpopular businessman-turned-politician, at a moment when the White House is occupied by an unpopular businessman-turned-politician, the Democratic Party has decided to back ... an unpopular businessman-turned-politician,” Miller writes. Jennifer Wilson explores Trump’s hawkish foreign policy in “The Mother of All Bombers.” Far from being an America First isolationist, Trump has zealously embraced his role as a wartime president. Since taking office, he has dramatically ramped up the use of military force in a wide range of international hot spots, from Syria and Iraq to Somalia and Pakistan. In Afghanistan alone, Trump has already dropped more bombs than Barack Obama did in his last two years as president combined. Clio Chang examines the conservative backlash to citizen-introduced ballot initiatives across 16 states last year. In “Repeal and Replace,” she sheds light on how Republican legislatures are now working to overrule the will of their constituents and make it harder to enact citizen-backed reformed in the future.

In “It’s the Culture, Stupid,” Lee Drutman argues that Democrats need to embrace identity politics, not shy away from them. Rather than trying to appeal to class issues in the hopes of winning back working-class whites, Drutman contends, Democrats need to recognize that they’ve likely lost those voters for good. Instead, Democrats need to change their strategy and start emphasizing culture and identity over economic issues, focusing more—and more deeply—on their multicultural coalition of supporters. As Drutman writes, “Donald Trump won by appealing to the cultural anxieties of blue-collar whites. By the same token, Democrats can win by appealing more explicitly to the hopes, fears, and dreams of their broad coalition, and giving them a reason to turn out on Election Day.”

[REVIEW]

Nell Irvin Painter explores the definition of The Other/Othering in “Long Divisions,” as showcased in Toni Morrison’s most recent and past work. As Painter writes, Toni Morrison’s new book The Origin of Others “traces through American literature patterns of thought and behavior that subtly code who belongs and who doesn’t and who is accepted in and who is cast out as ‘other’.” But as she notes, to Morrison, Othering begins in the family, connecting to race, class, gender and power.

With Robert Mueller’s investigation into Trump and members of his team shifting into an investigation of financial fraud, David Dayen describes the historical precedent that’s been set surrounding corporate accountability in criminal cases in “Club Fed.” As Dayen writes, “prosecutors and defense attorneys are often colleagues who have spent years working together in the same white-shoe firms—and who fully expect to do so again in the future...Close relationships on both sides of the negotiating table create not only a disinclination to play hardball, but also career incentives for leniency.” Citing Jesse Eisinger’s book The Chickenshit Club, because the Trump probe has shifted it will likely be handled gingerly.