Consumer protection advocates weren’t initially thrilled with CFPB’s proposal, and the final rule still gives reason for concern. To determine borrowers’ ability to repay, payday lenders would use information from notoriously inaccurate credit reporting bureaus like Equifax. Enforcing payment test is inherently more difficult than, say, limiting payments to a percentage of a borrower’s paycheck—a provision that was considered but rejected. Plus, the rule doesn’t cover longer-term installment loans, which are often just as costly. Payday lenders have already shifted toward this option, and have been plotting for years on how to work their way around the rules.

Nevertheless, even critics of the initial proposal praised CFPB, hoping that the rules would steer borrowers toward safer and cheaper low-dollar loans, like those provided by community banks and credit unions. But within an hour of CFPB’s announcement, a less scrupulous federal agency intervened.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), and its temporary leader Keith Noreika, has become Richard Cordray’s biggest nemesis in Washington. The OCC is the government agency that oversees national banks, and Noreika was a finance lawyer with numerous bank clients. He was installed at OCC in May as a temporary “special government employee,” which excluded him from ethics disclosures while evading the Senate confirmation process. Joseph Otting, the actual nominee, is awaiting confirmation, and Noreika has actually exceeded the time limits placed on a special government employee, watchdogs contend. When his temp gig ends, Noreika is expected to go back to defending the same clients he regulated.

In the meantime, Noreika has taken direct aim at the CFPB. When the bureau issued a rule to stop banks from preventing class-action lawsuits, Noreika—who tried that very tactic while defending Wells Fargo—released a study saying the rule would raise the cost of credit by 25 percent. Then, right after the payday rule announcement, Noreika opened the door for national mega-banks to provide a payday-style product known as “deposit advance.”

For years, banks like Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank allowed customers with paycheck direct deposit to take an advance on that money for a fee of about $10 per $100 borrowed. The bank would extract payment from the borrower’s account when the loan came due. This is functionally the same as a payday loan, and the fees were nearly as high. Consumer groups begged regulators to crack down on the practice, and eventually, OCC issued guidance warning banks that small-dollar loans had to be affordable, with ability to repay taken into account—the same principles as the CFPB’s rule. Noreika rescinded this guidance last week without even giving CFPB a heads-up. In a statement announcing this action, OCC said broadly that banks should manage risk and “reasonably” underwrite these loans, but added nothing specific. So big banks could step back into the small-dollar loan market, knowing that federal regulators would be unlikely to stand in their way no matter what.