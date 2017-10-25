If drilling in ANWR is approved, for example, heavy equipment will roll over previously pristine land. Drill pads and other infrastructure will be installed. Workers will need to access these things, and oil will need to be transported, so roads and pipelines will be built. “One of the wildest places in the world will become an industrial place,” Greenberger said. Proponents of drilling have argued that only 2,000 of the 1.5 million acres of ANWR would be affected by development; birds can just go somewhere else. But as Politifact noted in 2008, “to take full advantage of the oil resources in ANWR would almost certainly require an extensive network of roads, pipelines and related infrastructure that couldn’t possibly be contained on such a footprint.”

Government regulations require fossil fuel companies to develop responsibly, with conservation of birds and other species in mind. And yet, the Trump administration has also slowly been trying to unwind and sidestep those rules, too. Take Trump’s border wall, parts of which will run through the Santa Ana Wildlife Refuge, home to at least 400 species of birds. Trump’s administration is choosing to skip an environmental impact study required by federal law, invoking an obscure 2005 anti-terror law to do it. Doing this “will essentially destroy the refuge,” a federal official involved in the wall’s planning told the Texas Observer.



In fact, the Trump administration is trying to change how environmental impact statements work altogether—not just for the border wall. To build new highways and bridges more quickly, Trump has proposed weakening the environmental review process for huge infrastructure projects. In September, Interior Secretary Zinke ordered the Bureau of Land Management to reduce the time it devotes to environmental analysis, in order to approve drilling projects more quickly. In one case, Zinke is explicitly trying to loosen protections for a threatened bird species in order to more speedily approve fossil fuel development on public lands.

Few of these proposed policy changes directly target birds, but all would have a negative impact on their habitats if implemented, Greenberger said. “The Trump administration is creating a rather unique legacy among any administration for undoing and selling out our conservation legacy,” she said. “The extent to which this administration has moved to prioritize fossil fuel energy development over conservation has been more aggressive than previous administrations we’ve seen.”



But for birds, the deadliest part of Trump’s agenda is his refusal to address climate change. Multiple peer-reviewed studies have predicted doomsday for hundreds of species if the world continues to warm. Temperatures will exceed some species’ thermal tolerances, sea level rise will decimate habitats, extreme weather including drought and heavy rain will compromise food sources. Stanford University scientist Cagan Sekercioglu has called climate change an “escalator to extinction” for birds: a “worst-case scenario” of warming (6.4 degree Celsius) would cause up to 30 percent of bird species on land to go extinct by 2100; an “intermediate” level of warming (2.8 degrees Celsius), would cause 400 to 550 species die-offs.



If Trump gets his way, the world would at least reach that intermediate level of warming, and billions of his beloved birds would die. Once again, his climate policies would harm the very people that helped elect him: White people living in rural areas in the South make up the highest percentage of bird-watchers in America. In 2011, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the nation’s 47 million birders spent an estimated $40 billion, created 666,000 jobs, and raised $13 billion in local, state, and federal tax revenue. It’s hard to see how that could continue if nearly a third of existing species are extinct.

Fortunately, Trump alone does not dictate the climate, and most of his proposed policies that would harm birds have yet to be implemented. Indeed, many of them likely won’t be, thanks to legal challenges from environmental groups and a few Republicans who won’t vote for draconian budget cuts to the EPA and other programs. But it looks likely that Congress will allow drilling in ANWR this week, a decision that will have disastrous consequences for birds and humans alike.