Human Flow, the first feature-length documentary by famed artist Ai Weiwei, is best when it makes portraits. In one of the first scenes, Ai approaches Muhammed Hassan, a Syrian man who has just arrived ashore on the way to Salah ad-Din, a refugee camp in Iraq. Hassan accepts a cup of tea from Ai, then sits down and takes a long drag of his cigarette. He stares, unblinking, into the camera’s eye. His expression shifts from exhaustion, to determination, to uncertainty.

Released earlier this month, Human Flow is an unusual look at the global migrant crisis. It oscillates between large and small—aerial footage is paired with close-ups, statistics with personal stories—in order to convey not only the vast scale of what Ai calls a “human crisis,” but also to reach the individuals and their communities who have undergone, are undergoing, it. The film acts both as a monument to those who have experienced the ordeals of forced migration and as a call to action to those who haven’t.

The aftershocks of displacement and violence—survivor’s guilt, post-traumatic stress disorder, generational trauma—unfurl candidly in interviews with refugees. At the same time, the audience witnesses the human care and resilience of migrants in ordinary intimacies. Near the dock at Lesbos, a mother pulls a shoe onto her son’s foot. In darkness, a man comforts his older brother. And at the center of one frame is a young Afghan boy, decorated with balloon animals, struggling to sit still. On either side, his grandmother and mother are processing news that the Greek-Macedonian border may close—later in the film, there will be footage of refugees fleeing from tear gas at that very border. But in this moment, the mother periodically turns to the boy and quips, “Are you sleepy?” and “Don’t poke me in the eye!” Such moments are what gives this film its almost unbearable power. Juxtaposed with the realities of displacement—war, structural negligence, and systemic abuse across generations—Ai’s patient observation of the everyday becomes a political act.

This lyrical approach, however, becomes tedious under the sheer length of the film. Poignant vignettes and interviews are swamped by long shots of the Mediterranean and of migrants trekking into the forests of northern Greece. Viewers can begin to despair of ever getting anywhere. That might be the point. Ai justifies these choices in an interview with The Atlantic, saying that his film is meant to add to the already hyper-abundant imagery from the crisis. And while Human Flow lacks a perceivable structure or narrative, this gesture has a political purpose in a time of pervasive factual distortion and bad information. As a film, it does not feel like a piece of propaganda, but rather of a work of frank observation, and this makes it unique among treatments of the migrant crisis. In Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi has called reports of massacres of Rohingya Muslims “fake news.” In the United States, far-right media has capitalized on racial anxiety through actual fake news about Syrian refugees. Ai’s brand of discursive “storytelling,” then, becomes an aesthetic act of resistance for those escaping violence, oppression, and economic strain. It is a more honest way of telling their stories.