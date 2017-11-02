New Republic December Issue: How To Attack A Democracy

This past September, the Trump administration announced its plan to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program impacting the future of over 800,000 Dreamers living in the United States. ICE meanwhile continues to target the parents and spouses of American citizens while police officers arrest schoolchildren suspected of being members of Central American gangs. Over the past five years, photographer Ellen Jacob has been bringing these stories to life as showcased in the photo essay “Inhospitable.” As Karla Cornejo Villavicencio writes in the introduction, “With photos like these, it can no longer be said that immigrants live in the shadows… We are strangers in the land of Egypt who have walked so long, given so much, and are simply asking to be allowed to stay in this country we call home.”

[UP FRONT & COLUMNS]

This month is Up Front, Margaret E. Peters examines why Republicans are no longer listening to businesses on immigration. “The reason the GOP has embraced anti-immigration policies actually has little to do with rising nativism,” writes Peters in “None Of Their Business?” “Instead, it’s because most businesses simply don’t care about immigration the way they used to.” As the debate over surveillance reform heats up in Washington, Elizabeth Goitein examines what it would take to actually control the NSA’s domestic spying. In “Anti-Sanctuary Armies,” Alex Shephard looks at how local and state jurisdictions have embraced the Trump administration’s agenda of deporting undocumented immigrants. Through the government’s 278(g) program, local police can function as federal immigration officers leading raids and initiating deportations. And on the environmental front, the Trump administration has continued to loosen regulations related to toxic coal waste—often at the behest of coal companies themselves. With over 1,000 coal-ash storage sites across the country, Emily Atkin looks at how Trump is making this growing public-health hazard even more critical.

Andrew J. Bacevich and Corey Robin contribute columns this month. “Since becoming president, Trump has largely ceded decision-making on the conduct of America’s wars to the very generals he derided while running for office,” writes Bacevich in “Leave It To The Generals.” With the recent implementation of R+4, a new strategy meant to be the next phase of America’s war in Afghanistan, Trump’s inability to actually decide on the direction of any warfare leaves the generals to make decisions the only way they know how. Tax reform is at the top of the Trump administration’s current agenda. In “Trump’s Fantasy Capitalism,” Robin provides insight into Trump’s hostility toward the market and how he may in fact be the biggest liability to the process. “Trump’s economy is built almost entirely on wish and whimsy, spectacle and diversion—what he likes to call ‘truthful hyperbole,” writes Robin. “To him, the economy is a game, and he likes to win.”

[REVIEW]

In her review of Prairie Fires: The American Dreams of Laura Ingalls Wilder, Vivian Gornick explores how the book uses the events of Wilder’s life to track the development of the America and its people. As the Wilders went on their ongoing quest for opportunity and wealth, they like many who took advantage of the Homestead Act of 1812 didn’t recognize the hardships that lay ahead. With the Wilders being populists in their own right—a minority voice in America during the 1930s—Gornick compares their views to that of today’s Trump followers. “The Wilders among us now occupy a position so influential they have been able to elect someone of their on persuasion to the American presidency. The frontier mentality they still embody is less likely to shore up a potentially failing democracy than to wreck it altogether.”

Timothy Shenk looks at the rise of policy in politics in “Wonk Republic.” Sharing insights from The Policy State, Karen Orren and Stephen Skowronek in-depth look into the making and remaking of American institutions, Shenk highlights how they, “uncover a transformation that revolutionized American politics and now threatens to tear it apart.”