You’re The Worst Is the Best Show We Have About Depression

Falk, on the other hand, took this formula and twisted it. He took stock characters that we have seen on TV a hundred times—the young, attractive, city-dwelling couple who meet at a wedding and then dance around each other until they finally commit—and loaded them down with the big stigmas; he saddles his Sam and Diane with buckets of paranoid neuroses and self-sabotaging impulses. In You’re The Worst, the Ross-and-Rachel characters aren’t just lovesick, they have actual illnesses, with actual consequences. Jimmy Shive-Overly (Chris Geere) is a British novelist living in a beautiful Los Angeles bungalow he bought with his first book advance. He pushes narcissism to a critical level; when the series begins, he is living with a housemate, a military veteran with PTSD named Edgar (Desmin Borges) who makes Jimmy’s breakfast and runs his errands without even so much as a thank you. The object of Jimmy’s affection, Gretchen (Aya Cash), is a music publicist with clinical depression who masks the void with drugs, alcohol, and sex with strangers. Her best friend, Lindsay (Kether Donohue, the hands-down best comic actress on cable right now), begins the show as desperately unhappy in her marriage to a doughy pushover but unable to leave, as she never bothered to learn basic adult behaviors. (Later, after she leaves her husband, she spends an entire episode trying to figure out how to pay her electricity bill.)

Together, the gang feels like X-men of modern mental illness. They all function well enough to drink mimosas and quip over brunch, but they each struggle to thrive as day-to-day as humans in the wider world. Jimmy cannot finish his second novel. Gretchen cannot allow herself to love someone and chooses instead to harm those who try to approach her with affection. Edgar is still haunted by the ghosts of what he did in the war. And Lindsay cannot seem to age past petulant adolescence, forever stuck in a teenage tantrum about what she deserves but cannot have.

You may not think this cast would make for a bundle of laughs, but, as Solomon wrote, you must remember that depression can be ridiculous. In one interview, Cash recalled asking Falk about Gretchen’s state of mind: “So we’re doing a comedy and in every episode, she cries in her car?” Even in the crowded new television landscape of anti-romcoms, which take the usual courting tropes and push them into darker places (Mindy Project, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Love), You’re The Worst has always leaned the hardest into absurdity, into the edges of what can be considered funny and not pitiable, or in some cases, downright cruel. Like Bojack Horseman, the show looks directly at sadness in the brightest city in the country, at what it feels like to be curdling in the golden land.

In season two, Gretchen admits to Jimmy, with whom she’s living after burning down her own apartment (she had her vibrator plugged into Christmas lights and the whole place went up in flames), that her blue funk is more than just a passing phase. “Here is an interesting thing that you don’t know about me. I am clinically depressed!” she says, her eyes raccoon-like with dark kohl. “I’m sorry I never told you, it slipped my mind. And who knows, with the right attitude, this could be a really fun adventure for everyone!”

And to the show’s credit, she isn’t wrong. Gretchen’s deadened feeling suffuses the entire second and third seasons of the show, but it doesn’t threaten to drag the show into a melodramatic vortex. Instead, she keeps trying to work around her pain, which leads to more high jinks, which leads to more pain, and so on. You’re The Worst is full of witty one-liners, but is perhaps best when it uses comic beats to expose the vicious cycles that keep its characters trapped in their bad behaviors. In one of the show’s best episodes, “Spooky Sunday Funday,” Jimmy plans an entire Halloween-themed day of activities to try to break Gretchen out of her bleak mental prison, filled with all the things she loves (expensive kitschy costumes, a Hollywood Murder Tour, and a haunted house filled with torture, vomit, and a re-enactment of The Silence of the Lambs). Gretchen fully enjoys herself as she is locked in a cage being covered with worms and pig’s blood (like I said, the show can teeter on the rim of cruelty), but once she realizes that Jimmy is trying to spook her into happiness she quickly turns angry. “I’m mad at you because you think you can fix me,” she spits at him. “You can’t fix me, Jimmy. I don’t need to be fixed.” But then, she decides to put on a brave smile and soldier onwards. The viewer is left nervously giggling, terrified of what Gretchen may do next.