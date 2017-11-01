You’re The Worst Is the Best Show We Have About Depression

This frankness may seem commonplace now, in the vast sharing-circle of the Internet, where large strides have been made in interpersonal communication about mental illness. (The hashtag #talkingaboutit, created by the editor Sammy Nickalls, has encouraged swaths of young people to testify about their experiences with depression and anxiety on Twitter.) But in the late 1990s, few people were talking about it, and they definitely weren’t talking about how silly depression can feel, how bizarrely comic. A television comedy all about the ravages of depression would not have fit into the Must-See-TV lineup.

A television comedy all about the ravages of depression would not have fit into the Must-See-TV lineup.

Then 20 years passed, and we got You’re The Worst. Created by Stephen Falk and now in its fourth season, You’re The Worst is an exploration of debilitating mental illness masquerading as romantic comedy. Falk, who worked on Jenji Cohan’s Orange is the New Black and Weeds before striking out on his own, learned at the feet of Cohan’s caustic, vulnerable school of joke-writing. Not only do her characters have cracks in their veneer, many of them have no veneer at all. Both Weeds and Orange begin with self-centered women characters who have torpedoed their own lives in some grand fashion (one begins a life of crime, the other goes to jail for hers), and then expanded their galaxies to include a whole mess of characters, all of whom are all dealing, in their own peculiar ways, with unsettled minds and fates. Cohan pushes empathy into the corners of her shows, often shining light on characters that haven’t before gotten a voice on television. Her main characters are Trojan horses, their troubles are the gateway into narratives about people with much bigger—and much more stigmatized—problems.

Falk, on the other hand, took this formula and twisted it. He took stock characters that we have seen on TV a hundred times—the young, attractive, city-dwelling couple who meet at a wedding and then dance around each other until they finally commit—and loaded them down with the big stigmas; he saddles his Sam and Diane with buckets of paranoid neuroses and self-sabotaging impulses. In You’re The Worst, the Ross-and-Rachel characters aren’t just lovesick, they have actual illnesses, with actual consequences. Jimmy Shive-Overly (Chris Geere) is a British novelist living in a beautiful Los Angeles bungalow he bought with his first book advance. He pushes narcissism to a critical level; when the series begins, he is living with a housemate, a military veteran with PTSD named Edgar (Desmin Borges) who makes Jimmy’s breakfast and runs his errands without even so much as a thank you. The object of Jimmy’s affection, Gretchen (Aya Cash), is a music publicist with clinical depression who masks the void with drugs, alcohol, and sex with strangers. Her best friend, Lindsay (Kether Donohue, the hands-down best comic actress on cable right now), begins the show as desperately unhappy in her marriage to a doughy pushover but unable to leave, as she never bothered to learn basic adult behaviors. (Later, after she leaves her husband, she spends an entire episode trying to figure out how to pay her electricity bill.)