Betsy DeVos thought privatizing the U.S. education system would be much easier.

The morning after she was panned for sullying the good name of Ms. Frizzle on Halloween, the education secretary acknowledged frustrations with her job in a profile for Politico Magazine. “The bureaucracy is much more formidable and difficult than I had anticipated—and I expected it to be difficult,” she told reporter Tim Alberta, who wrote that “after nine months in office, it has become apparent to the education secretary that she has limited power to transform the nation’s schools.”



DeVos, President Donald Trump’s least popular cabinet official, was confirmed by the narrowest of margins back in February. Vice President Mike Pence had to cast a tie-breaking vote to get her through, after a disastrous confirmation hearing in which she displayed what Alberta called “manifest lack of knowledge about the department’s portfolio.” She also drew grassroots opposition over her privatizing “school choice agenda,” which has suffered setbacks this year.

Alberta wrote that DeVos has learned “getting your way in Washington requires time, patience and government savvy—three things she does not have.” As a result, DeVos is “treading water”: