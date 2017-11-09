Trump to World: Fossil Fuels Are Good for You

The moral case for fossil fuels, as promulgated on the right, states that fossil fuels have improved humans’ lives for more than a century—mainly through economic growth—and thus will continue to do so. The benefits of oil, gas, and coal consumption, the argument goes, far outweigh the environmental and public health costs, which have been wildly overstated by scientists anyway.

Bjorn Lomborg’s The Skeptical Environmentalist (2001) was one of the first books to make this case. “We are not running out of natural resources,” he wrote. “Acid rain does not kill the forests, and the air and water around us are becoming less and less polluted.” The risks of climate change are also allegedly overstated, and solving it would create more problems that it would fix. “Global warming, though its size and future projections are unrealistically pessimistic, is almost certainly taking place,” he wrote, “but the typical cure of early and radical fossil fuel cutbacks is way worse than our original affliction.” At the end of the book, Lomborg concluded:



We are actually leaving the world a better place than when we got it and this is the really fantastic point about the real state of the world: that mankind’s lot has vastly improved in every significant measurable field and that it is likely to continue to do so. Thus, this is the very message of the book: children born today—in both the industrialized world and developing countries—will live longer and be healthier, they will get more food, a better education, a higher standard of living, more leisure time and far more possibilities—without the global environment being destroyed.

Alex Epstein’s The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels (2014) similarly argued that the “benefits of fossil fuels go far beyond climate: cheap, plentiful, reliable energy gives human beings the power to improve every aspect of life, including productivity, food, clothing, and shelter.” But Epstein also took Lomborg’s ideas a step further, arguing that it’s immoral to oppose fossil fuels because humanity has not benefitted equally from the fossil-fuel revolution. “You can’t be a humanitarian and condemn the energy humanity needs,” he wrote. “To oppose fossil fuels is ultimately to oppose the underdeveloped world.” Epstein went so far as to say, “I believe that we owe the fossil fuel industry an apology. While the industry has been producing the energy to make our climate more livable, we have treated it as a villain. We owe it the kind of gratitude that we owe anyone who makes our lives much, much better.”

The Trump administration espouses similar views. Last month, at a regional oil summit in South Africa, Perry called for a “a global clean coal alliance” and bemoaned the “culture of shame” surrounding fossil fuels. “If you admit you support fossil fuels, it’s like saying you’ve made some huge social error,” he said. “But it’s in fossil fuels that you will see real growth.” Perhaps no Trump official is moralistic about fossil fuels than EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “True environmentalism from my perspective is using natural resources that God has blessed us with to feed the world,” he said last month. Like Epstein, Pruitt also accuses modern environmentalists of valuing untouched land over human prosperity. If given an apple orchard that could feed the hungry, Pruitt said, environmentalists “would say it’s so pristine and we shouldn’t touch it.”

This is a false characterization of modern environmentalism, which argues instead that mankind cannot prosper in the long run if it continues to burn fossil fuels at the current rate. “The view that nature and humanity are inextricably bound together more accurately captures the environmental perspective,” Jody Freeman, a ConocoPhillips board member and founding director of Harvard’s environmental law program, wrote in a criticism of Epstein’s book. “Those who argue for a shift to cleaner energy are not working to save the planet for its own sake but rather to avoid disastrous long-term consequences to humans.” For instance: “Sea-level rise may be greater than even the best-built seawalls can manage. Extreme weather events, such as hurricanes and floods, could be severe enough to lead to the dislocation of large populations, which can’t easily be returned home. Drought and heat waves could affect crop and meat production, disrupting the food supply. Changes to ecosystems may cause the extinction of highly valuable plant and animal species, the benefit of which would be lost forever.”