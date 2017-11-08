The Left Had a Great Election Night. Will Democrats Take Advantage?

Heading into the election, the party looked to be a shambles. Donna Brazile’s ongoing book tour had devolved into another round of the primary song that never ends. Ralph Northam, Virginia’s new Democratic governor, had flipped his position on sanctuary cities right before the election (he opposed them now, he announced), and his unclear stance on two unpopular pipelines worried some rural voters. Mired in Trump-induced identity crisis, the party seemed stuck on a fundamental question: What does it mean to be a Democrat? Tuesday provided answers, if the party cares to listen.

It can be the party of Lee Carter, a socialist veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps who unseated the majority whip of the Virginia House. It can be the party of Danica Roem, a trans woman who defeated one of the most openly transphobic and homophobic members of the Virginia Republican Party. It can also be the party of Chris Hurst, who flipped a delegate seat in southwest Virginia as an openly pro–gun control candidate, and of Hala Ayala and Elizabeth Guzman, Latinas who won delegate races in an election cycle shaped by conservative race-baiting and xenophobia. These candidates and more exploded the narrow definitions of electability that have long governed Democratic politics. And they showed the key to victory is to show up everywhere and run.

Democrats contested 54 Republican delegate seats in Virginia this year and won 15, giving them a shot of controlling the chamber. In contrast, they only flipped one seat in 2015. Even without that majority, they’ve placed an important check on Republican dominance and built up voter enthusiasm; The Washington Post reports that voter turnout on Tuesday “was the highest in 20 years for a gubernatorial race.” Correlation is not causation, but it’s reasonable to suspect some relationship between the party’s decision to contest more races and increased voter turnout.