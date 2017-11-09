Scott Pruitt is still extremely shady.

The Environmental Protection Agency chief’s transparency problem is well-documented. For months, he refused to release his schedule, keeping the public in the dark about his whereabouts and activities. When his schedule was finally released, it revealed his meetings with chemical and fossil fuel companies that he’s in charge of regulating. For the most part, he only gives media access to friendly outlets; he’s granted more interviews to Fox News than all other major networks combined. He spent nearly $25,000 on a soundproof “privacy booth” for his office. The EPA’s Office of Inspector General has also launched a “preliminary investigation” into Pruitt over his frequent travel to Oklahoma “at taxpayer expense.”

But the sunlight shined on Pruitt’s secretive behavior has not chastened him, apparently. On Thursday, Politico reported that despite promising to release his public schedule in September, Pruitt has not been regularly providing them. On Wednesday, he hopped on a first class on a flight to Detroit and refused to tell reporters why. For a cabinet official, that is unprecedented, as Politico’s team noted: