Jerry Brown needs a better answer on fracking.

Other states that are widely seen as environmental leaders have banned fracking. “What about New York and Maryland?” Goodman asked. “Yeah,” Brown said, “because they don’t have the same situation.” He went on:

Brown: This is just a little left-wing routine here. Goodman: I don’t think fracking—fracking is a very serious issue. Brown: Fracking is very serious, and horizontal fracking is very dangerous and uses ten times the water. And in California it’s a very small part. What I’m talking about—we’d like to get rid of all oil drilling. But we have to do it is a systematic way, reducing the demand, and not just the supply. Because if you don’t reduce the demand, we’ll get the supply by boat, and by train. And that is really dangerous to human beings. People die from the bringing of oil. So that’s the honest truth. I don’t know whether that’s something you want to deal with. But I’m telling you the way it is.

Brown has legitimate gripes here. An immediate ban on all fossil fuels is indeed unrealistic. Domestic production is better and safer than importing from other states or overseas. And Brown is taking extremely commendable actions to reduce not only California’s supply of fossil fuels, but the demand for them—a necessary action if the U.S. is ever going to transition to a clean-energy economy. In many ways, Brown deserves a lot more credit than some environmentalists are willing to give him.

But none of this actually answers why California’s oil production must be achieved by fracking instead of conventional methods. Is it because California can’t get enough oil from conventional methods to meet demand? Does Brown prefer some oil production to come from fracking because fracking often emits fewer greenhouse gases? Are the economic benefits of fracking too lucrative to give up? Californians, at least, deserve a straightforward answer.