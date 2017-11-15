Jerry Brown needs a better answer on fracking.

The remark was a joke, he later said in an interview with Democracy Now’s Amy Goodman. Fair enough. Less acceptably, however, he essentially dodged Goodman’s legitimate question about why Brown hasn’t banned fracking in the state.

The entire exchange is worth watching in full, but the key point Brown harped on is that he doesn’t believe protesters actually want him to stop fracking. “They’re calling for a ban on all oil production,” Brown said, clearly annoyed. “I’m talking about reality,” he added. “If someone wants to say oh, get rid oil, you mean get rid of our cars. If you got rid of cars, there would be a revolution, and there would be shooting in the streets.”

But as Goodman pointed out, protesters are indeed calling on Brown to ban fracking, which has caused environmental problems in California affecting mostly low-income, minority populations. “What is your approach to that?” Goodman asked. Brown: “I don’t think it makes sense to import oil by train. It’s very dangerous. And people are saying, don’t take oil out of your ground, bring it by train or by boat. That’s far more dangerous.” Brown also said he’d rather oil come from California, which has the toughest rules on fracking in the nation, than elsewhere. These are good points, but they fail to address why the oil has to come from fracking.