Should Trump Really Fear a Senator Mitt Romney?

On the one hand, a Senator Romney could cause the president headaches, as Monday demonstrated. Hours after Trump endorsed alleged child molester Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate race, Romney reiterated his opposition to Moore’s candidacy:

Roy Moore in the US Senate would be a stain on the GOP and on the nation. Leigh Corfman and other victims are courageous heroes. No vote, no majority is worth losing our honor, our integrity. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) December 4, 2017

Romney has also challenged Trump’s violation of American political norms and moral equivalency in Charlottesville. I’ve even argued that his ascension to the Senate could be good for the country. But National Review editor Rich Lowry sees an irony in Trump’s fear of Romney and embrace of Moore: “Romney would be a more reliable vote for the lion’s share of the Trump agenda than Roy Moore, who isn’t going to be a reliable vote on anything.” (Moore opposed the Republican plan to gut Obamacare earlier this year because it didn’t go far enough.) In a piece last month, Lowry noted Moore’s contempt for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, whom Trump desperately needs to secure any legislative accomplishments:

If Moore were in the Senate, he’d presumably be a reliable Republican vote like any other Alabama senator. The only difference is that he hates McConnell. Is that worth the reputational risk to the party of being associated with such a compromised figure? If there is a new Republican Senate leader in the next Congress, he sure as hell isn’t going to be a bomb-thrower (Senate leaders never are). So what’s the point?

National Review senior editor Jonah Goldberg was even more explicit back in September:

[Moore] will also almost surely say or do things that will encourage Republican senators in more moderate states to disassociate from Moore even when the actual policy position is right. Republican senators who need votes from independents and moderate Republican voters will not enjoy being linked to Moore in ads from Planned Parenthood and being asked by hostile reporters whether they agree with their Republican colleague’s views. In this and in myriad other ways, Moore will make it harder for Senate leadership to get things done — whether that leader is McConnell or someone else.

Lowry says Romney would be reliable on confirming conservative judges and advancing most GOP policy priorities, whereas Moore is a wildcard. Yet Lowry acknowledged that Romney wouldn’t have any personal loyalty to Trump, if the president faces potential impeachment. That’s why some prominent Democrats think Trump is right to fear of Romney. “The fact that there’s more or less agreement on a number of issues is probably less important,” Democratic pollster Stan Greenberg told me. He believes that Romney, who famously called Russia our “number one geopolitical foe” in 2012, wouldn’t hesitate to challenge Trump on foreign policy.

Democratic strategist Tad Devine, who worked for Senator Ted Kennedy when Romney unsuccessfully challenged him in 1994, told me Romney “would be with Trump in terms of policy.” But he thinks the president may also be worried about his re-election. “If Mitt Romney became a member of the United States Senate, I think overnight he would become the number one challenger to Trump for the nomination,” he said. “I think Trump views him as a threat, as he should.” Under the right circumstances, Devine said, “I could see Romney standing up and leading people who want to impeach the president or push him out.... He’d be very quick to move to that posture.”