Breitbart can’t decide if air pollution is bad.

On Monday, the Vatican’s Pontifical Academy of Science issued a dire warning about the threat of global climate change. Breitbart did not take it well. Thomas D. Williams, the right-wing website’s Rome bureau chief, accused the academy of spreading “apocalyptic hyperbole.” Carbon dioxide, he said, is merely “a colorless, odorless, non-toxic gas” that is “essential for life on earth.” Williams ignored the thousands of peer-reviewed scientific papers that say our excessive greenhouse gas emissions cause global warming, and that global warming—not carbon dioxide itself—is what harms human life.

Considering Williams’s rejection of climate science, it was surprising that he went on to accurately describe the risks of air pollution. The Vatican, he wrote, should instead be worrying about “dangerous fine particulate matter,” a reference to tiny soot particles that are emitted into air by power plants, cars, and many industries. Williams asserted that particulate matter “is responsible for millions of deaths each year” and that exposure “increases the risk of acute lower respiratory infection, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart disease, stroke and lung cancer.”