Scott Pruitt is doing a good thing for once.

During his first-ever congressional oversight hearing on Thursday, the EPA administrator disclosed a surprising fact: The agency will hold more public hearings on its proposed repeal of the Clean Power Plan, former President Barack Obama’s regulations to limit carbon emissions from the power sector.

EPA will hold more #CleanPowerPlan withdrawal hearings, in San Francisco; Gillette, Wyoming; Kansas City, Missouri, following two days of West Virginia ones last week. #climate — Emily Holden (@emilyhholden) December 6, 2017

Pruitt’s disclosure comes one week after the agency held its first public hearing on the plan in the heart of coal country—Charleston, West Virginia—to hear from the people Pruitt said were “most affected” by the regulations. This drew strong criticism from people who live in largely poor, minority communities located near coal-fired power plants, who would likely see health improvements if the plan were to remain in place. Believing last week’s hearing would be the only opportunity for members of those frontline communities to speak publicly, national groups like the NAACP paid for people affected by pollution to fly in and testify. “The EPA made this difficult for us,” said Kayla Cox, who said she’s affected by coal ash pollution in her home state of North Carolina. “It makes us think they genuinely do not care to have our input about what coal does to our quality of life.”