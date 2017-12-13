The Art of Escaping Censorship

Several hundred miles south, in Romania, censorship was far more severe under the Eastern Bloc dictatorship of Nicolae Ceausescu. Ceausescu ruled the county through a cult of personality, tightly controlling the national TV station and newspaper, and overseeing a sprawling network of secret police. Even so, by the 1980s, Romania had developed a dynamic bootleg movie culture. Dubbed videocassettes of Western movies were trafficked across the country, and ticketed underground film screenings were held in family living rooms. Between 1985 and Ceausescu’s overthrow in 1989 (he and his wife were tried and executed on Christmas Day) over 3,000 films were dubbed by one woman, Irina Margareta Nistor, a translator for Romanian state TV. In Chuck Norris vs. Communism, filmmaker Ilinca Calugareanu traces the impact of Nistor’s work on generations of young Romanians, who came to identify her voice—the most famous in the country after Ceausescu himself—with Sylvester Stallone, Chuck Norris, and Woody Allen. From a dubbing studio in the basement of a Bucharest apartment, Nistor dubbed as many as four movies a day on the fly, which were illegally imported from Hungary by a shadowy businessman with links to the Stasi.

And then there was censorship in Russia itself. Stephen Coates got the idea for his documentary X-Ray Audio over a decade ago at a flea market in St. Petersburg. There he discovered a stall selling old X-rays that had been repurposed so that they could play music. Smugglers would carve grooves into discarded X-rays with recording lathes, and then cut them out so they could be played on record players. X-ray plates were the preferred material because they were both pliable and widely available at local hospitals. A black market quickly developed, and Soviets would buy banned records—which ranged from American jazz, mambo, and rock to Russian émigré musicians—from back alley dealers, the most famous of which was Leningrad’s Golden Dog Gang. On the X-Ray Audio project’s blog, Coates writes that the recordings “perhaps had a status something like that enjoyed by illegal drugs today—looked down on as being low culture but secretly enjoyed by a bohemian class.” In the early ’60s, the records became especially popular with Soviet hipsters known as stilyagi (the subject of yet another documentary) although owning them could lead to expulsion from the Communist Party.





From a distance of several decades, one could argue that the irony of these underground markets was that they established an intense demand for Beatles records and Solzhenitsyn novels that would later harden and be channeled under capitalism. It is perhaps a crueler irony that under communism, people had more time in which to make music and literature central to their lives. In Secondhand Time, several of Alexievich’s interviewees recall the literary culture that flourished under Communism—the zeal with which people read books, and the working hours that enabled them to do so while still being able to support their families. Censorship is an imperfect practice, and an effective way of stifling the flow of information is not just to cut off the supply of books, tapes, or records, but to deny people the resources—both time and money—they would need to consume them. In this way, Putin’s Russia, in which the wealthiest 10 percent of citizens control 87 percent of the country’s money, is increasingly catering to the needs of the state.