The Art of Escaping Censorship

By the end of the 80s, the challenge of staying competitive had acquired a twist: When capitalism did arrive, the East’s younger inhabitants were better equipped to adapt, in part because they’d already seen what it looked like.

On June 24, 1987, cars from all over Estonia were jammed for miles on roads entering the northern capital of Tallinn. People had driven for hours to watch Emmanuelle, a softcore French film that was screening that evening on Finnish TV. Documentarian Jaak Kilmi recalls that the streets of Tallinn were eerily quiet as everyone in the city prepared their antennas and stayed home to tune in. It was an unprecedented glimpse into a uniquely Western phenomenon, and the sheer fact of the screening was at the time unimaginable to many Soviet Estonians, even if they regularly watched foreign TV. There were no Nielsen numbers, of course, but Kilmi’s Disco and Atomic War claims there was a better barometer to measure the film’s popularity—nine months later the Estonian birth rate jumped to a record high.



It takes three and a half hours to get from Helsinki to Tallinn by ferry across the Gulf of Finland. The cities face each other across the water, and on a clear day it’s possible to see Finland from one of Tallinn’s medieval stone towers. Finland was never part of the USSR—though it went out of its way to maintain friendly relations with the Soviets during the Cold War—and it had access to Western TV, which it beamed across the gulf to its southern neighbor. This began in the 50s, but during the 70s and 80s, Kilmi recalls that enterprising Finns and Estonians did brisk business shuttling microchips into Tallinn and fabricating “Finnish blocks” that could be installed in Soviet TVs as a way to circumvent censorship. This was the era of Nightrider and disco, of Star Wars and Dallas, the plots of which were recounted in letters to relatives in other parts of the country. While the shelves of Estonian markets were empty, Finnish TV carried ads of a portly chef prodding succulent cuts of veal and lamb.

Estonians had driven for hours to watch Emmanuelle, a softcore French film that was screening that evening on Finnish TV.

As more and more makeshift copper antennas sprouted on Estonian roofs, Party officials made halfhearted attempts to stop the transmissions, arresting violators and occasionally threatening to build a giant net in the ocean to jam the signal. After an Estonian engineer figured out how to use mercury to improve TV antennae, officials blamed the run on thermometers on an invented flu outbreak. By the mid-80s, efforts to police TV in Estonia were given up altogether. This was also tactical, Kilmi claims: “Later studies have shown that for 20 years Soviet Estonia was a secret laboratory for the KGB to research what would happen to the Soviet citizen in the flood of hostile propaganda.” In other words, the Soviet Union could have easily jammed Finnish TV all along.

Several hundred miles south, in Romania, censorship was far more severe under the Eastern Bloc dictatorship of Nicolae Ceausescu. Ceausescu ruled the county through a cult of personality, tightly controlling the national TV station and newspaper, and overseeing a sprawling network of secret police. Even so, by the 1980s, Romania had developed a dynamic bootleg movie culture. Dubbed videocassettes of Western movies were trafficked across the country, and ticketed underground film screenings were held in family living rooms. Between 1985 and Ceausescu’s overthrow in 1989 (he and his wife were tried and executed on Christmas Day) over 3,000 films were dubbed by one woman, Irina Margareta Nistor, a translator for Romanian state TV. In Chuck Norris vs. Communism, filmmaker Ilinca Calugareanu traces the impact of Nistor’s work on generations of young Romanians, who came to identify her voice—the most famous in the country after Ceausescu himself—with Sylvester Stallone, Chuck Norris, and Woody Allen. From a dubbing studio in the basement of a Bucharest apartment, Nistor dubbed as many as four movies a day on the fly, which were illegally imported from Hungary by a shadowy businessman with links to the Stasi.