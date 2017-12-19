The Republican Opposition Goes Out With a Whimper

Lindsey Graham, meanwhile, has taken a different tack. After calling Trump a “jackass” who was unfit for office during the campaign, he has since become one of Trump’s warmest allies. The two have golfed together, and Graham, who has voted yes on all the major legislation that has gone through the Senate this year, has begun backing up the president in public, particularly on foreign policy. (He also praised Trump’s golf game and “spectacular” golf course.) Graham’s flip was memorably caught by CNN’s Jake Tapper, who juxtaposed Graham calling Trump a “kook” in 2016 with Graham in 2017 lashing out at the press for attempting to paint Trump as a “kook.”



Graham may be angling to become secretary of state—Rex Tillerson has long been rumored to be on his way out—but his approach nevertheless represents an alternate theory of how to influence Trump. Graham appears to think that winning the president’s confidence, as opposed to calling him out in public, is the most effective way to reach him. (Trump famously tends to heed the advice of the last person who had his ear.) But what’s remarkable is that this approach is just as ineffectual as the criticism. There is no sign that Trump is any less reckless or vengeful than he was before Graham decided to befriend him.



This points to a larger problem among the Republican opposition to Trump: There’s no larger strategy. Flake wrote a whole book about Trump, but it was a solo effort that ended up being a futile attempt to convince his colleagues to reject the president’s divisive politics. A lot of Republicans claimed they wanted a better, more humane party, but instead of banding together those Republicans either quit or quietly submitted to Trump.

