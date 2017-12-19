The Republican Opposition Goes Out With a Whimper

On August 1, Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona published Conscience of a Conservative, a compact but fiery denunciation of the Republican Party’s turn towards demagoguery, nativism, and Donald Trump. Decrying the “Faustian bargain” the party made in accepting Trump in return for conservative judges and the occasional policy victory, Flake slammed his colleagues for supporting a petty and unstable tyrant bent on undermining American democracy. “We pretended that the emperor wasn’t naked,” he wrote. “Even worse: We checked our critical faculties at the door and pretended that the emperor was making sense.”

Three days earlier, Flake had voted with 48 of his Republican colleagues in an unsuccessful attempt to repeal Obamacare in the dead of night. Four months later, he would join 50 of his Senate colleagues—including John McCain, Susan Collins, and Lisa Murkowski, who all undermined the July effort to repeal Obamacare—to pass a highly regressive and unpopular tax reform package that will inordinately benefit corporations and the wealthy. Over the course of the year, these Republicans have condemned Trump on the Sunday shows and on social media. And now they have banded together to give Trump a major victory: not only a historic restructuring of the tax system, but also a partial repeal of Obamacare.



For anti-Trump Republicans—or, more accurately, anti-Trump curious Republicans, as Nate Silver put it—the year has been marked by a bewildering dance with the president. Coverage of these senators has followed suit, tending to focus on their most recent headline-grabbing stunt, whether it be an act of complicity or of defiance. But what this obscures is just how ineffectual these senators have been over the past eleven months, even though a slim two-vote majority in the upper chamber gives them a great deal of power. These Republicans have alternated between bolstering Trump and chastising him, but have never acted with any larger strategy or taken any meaningful action to constrain a president they distrust. In the end, Trump got a lot of what he wanted anyway, without giving anything in return.



It can’t be said that Trump matured in office, becoming the statesman that old-guard Republicans claim they want. He did not change his demands. The reason they have caved to Trump is because, for all their objections to Trump’s tweeting and the innumerable ways he has damaged democratic traditions in this country, concerns about the deficit or the integrity of the Oval Office or the rule of law or the rights of minorities simply don’t have much traction in the modern Republican Party. As many have noted, it has only one, unifying agenda: tax cuts and deregulation. As a result, the efforts to reform Trump’s Republican Party from within have all collapsed, out of deference to these narrow policy goals.

