Trump is quietly cementing his bird-killing legacy.

The Washington Post revealed Tuesday that the Trump administration will no longer use the Migratory Bird Treaty Act (MBTA) to punish energy companies for accidentally killing birds. A legal opinion from the Interior Department’s solicitor’s office says the administration believes the 100-year-old law—intended to protect birds from people—should no longer cover accidental deaths, including those caused by oil rigs, wind turbines, and other energy sources.

“Interpreting the MBTA to apply to incidental or accidental actions hangs the sword of Damocles over a host of otherwise lawful and productive actions, threatening up to six months in jail and a $ 15,000 penalty for each and every bird injured or killed,” wrote principal deputy solicitor Daniel Jorjani. Before joining the administration, Jorjani “worked as general counsel for Freedom Partners Chamber of Commerce, a project of the billionaire oil executives Charles G. and David H. Koch,” the Post notes.