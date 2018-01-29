Trump’s climate-change answer was all kinds of wrong.

It literally could not have been more incorrect. First off, “Do you believe in climate change?” is a bad question that should be banned from all interviews. But fine, that’s the question Piers Morgan chose to ask Donald Trump for his first internationally broadcast interview, which aired over the weekend. Trump’s response was littered with factual inaccuracies that Morgan failed to correct.

Here is the transcript:

MORGAN: Do you believe in climate change? Do you believe it exists? TRUMP: There is a cooling, and there is a heating, and I mean, look—it used to not be climate change. It used to be global warming, right? MORGAN: Right. TRUMP: That wasn’t working too well, because it was getting too cold all over the place. The ice caps were going to melt, they were going to be gone by now, but now they’re setting records, so OK, they’re at a record level. There were so many things happening, Piers. I’ll tell you what I believe in. I believe in clear air. I believe in crystal-clear, beautiful water. I believe in just having good cleanliness in all.

Let’s break down how wrong this is, sentence-by-sentence.