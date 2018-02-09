Like Noah Baumbach, Perry portrays the sorts of people who go to art house cinemas and might even make the films shown in them. Baumbach’s comedies pull on the tensions between families, friends, and lovers without ever forming a noose. Perry has darker designs and doesn’t do redemptive endings. It would be wrong to say his characters deserve them. His films are more stylized, too, as if Baumbach’s sometime collaborator Wes Anderson had gone the other way through the fun-house mirror, not toward twee settings and uplift but headlong into claustrophobic domestic dread. The difference is generational: There are 15 years between Baumbach and Perry, who was born in 1984. After the tenderhearted Gen X ironists comes the darkly serious Millennial.

There was an element of twee in Perry’s first feature, Impolex (2009), a 73-minute riff on an episode from Thomas Pynchon’s Gravity’s Rainbow. The film consists mostly of a soldier wandering in a forest, carrying an unexploded V-2 rocket, eating bananas, holding conversations with a pirate and a talking octopus, and having visions of an old girlfriend. Who but a precocious 23-year-old would have the temerity to confront one of the twentieth century’s densest and wildest novels, impenetrable to many readers and seemingly an unfilmable text? The movie arrived at the tail end of the mumblecore moment and contains plenty of actual mumbling. But near the end it breaks out of that mode and concludes with a heartbreakingly eloquent monologue delivered by the soldier’s girlfriend (Kate Lyn Sheil) on absent lovers, imagining what they’re doing in your absence and the ways that imagining often outstrips reality.

The speech was a bold finish and suggested the direction Perry has since taken: toward a cinema of faces and overflowing speech. As he’s cycled through genres—screwball comedy, black comedy, thriller, and now melodrama—the unifying theme of his films has been that contempt is the necessary byproduct of love, whether among a family or between friends or lovers. The brother and sister on a road trip in The Color Wheel (2011)—he’s an aspiring writer and she wants to be on television—seem to hate each other, until it emerges that really it’s the rest of the world they hate. This is confirmed by a final scene of incestuous sex. But the twist isn’t as outrageous as it seems: A superficial rewrite of the screenplay could make The Color Wheel into a romantic comedy about exes reuniting, which is what it feels like all along.

Sumptuously lit close-ups inside dim bars and brownstone kitchens frame the tortured speeches of Perry’s bothered characters.

Are any of Perry’s films what they seem to be on the surface? Listen Up Philip is often taken to be in dialogue with the life and work of Philip Roth, but that’s only because of liberal use of a retro font in the titles (reminiscent of the cover of Portnoy’s Complaint) and some allusive naming (Schwartzman’s Philip has an aging mentor named Ike Zimmerman, close to Roth’s alter ego, Nathan Zuckerman). It’s not even a film about being a novelist in any meaningful sense. Imbalances of status among creative people young and old are its real subject, as it charts the havoc those disparities cause in romantic relationships. Who is the more supportive partner? Who is the more successful? We see Philip with four of his girlfriends, but the central pairing is with a woman who stood behind him when he was struggling, and whose career as a photographer never meant as much to him as his writing meant to her. They don’t get back together, and in the end we’re told he’ll never give as much of himself to another person again.

Queen of Earth (2015) was an altogether heavier film and remains Perry’s best: a dark mood piece set at a lake house where two women, erstwhile best friends who now repulse each other, spend a week awaiting a fatal transgression that’s constantly teased but never quite arrives. The trick of establishing the tone of a psychological thriller without ever committing to a murder plot allows Perry’s elaborate dialogue to float freely, a haze of menace that sets off awkward moments by the kitchen sink, on a canoe ride, on the way up the stairs at bedtime. Elizabeth Moss’s performance as Catherine, the daughter of an artist who’s recently killed himself, shades in and out of mania. Catherine’s own status as a creative person—is she an artist in her own right (we see her painting a portrait of her friend) or just a spoiled brat?—seems the key to the question of her sanity, one that’s mischievously left unresolved.