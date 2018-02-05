President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address last week was long on time and short on surprises. He focused on his usual bugbears of crime and immigration, eliciting groans from Democratic lawmakers. But two sentences tucked in the middle of his nearly 6,000-word speech gave liberals reason to applaud. “As America regains its strength, opportunity must be extended to all citizens,” he said. “That is why this year we will embark on reforming our prisons, to help former inmates who have served their time get a second chance at life.”

A few days later, Trump expanded on this point while addressing congressional Republicans at a retreat in West Virginia. “We can reform our prison system to help those who have served their time get a second chance at life. I’ve watched this, and I’ve seen it, and I’ve studied it, and people get out of prison, and they made a mistake—and not all, some are very bad, but many are very good—and they come home and they can’t get a job. It’s sad, they can’t—they can’t get a job,” he said. “Now the best thing we’ve done to fix that ... is the fact that the economy is just booming. I mean, that fixes it better than any program we can do, anything we can at all. But the economy is so strong now, and so good, and so many companies are moving in, that I really believe that that problem—it’s a big problem—is going to solve itself. But we’re working on it.”

Whether Trump deserves credit for the growing economy or not, his underlying point holds up. There are some indications that the tightening American labor market is making employers less choosy when filling job openings. States like Wisconsin have even expanded work-release programs, allowing people with non-violent convictions to hold jobs outside of prison and earn a wage.



Trump’s emphasis on the issue is striking. On the campaign trail, and in his “American carnage” inaugural address, he depicted a nation beset by crime that only his “law and order” presidency could stop. And in the decades prior, he advocated for more punitive criminal justice system. In 1989, he took out full-page ads calling for the death penalty for the Central Park Five, who were wrongfully convicted as teenagers for a brutal attack on a jogger in Manhattan. In 2002, the courts exonerated the men using DNA evidence, but Trump nonetheless opposed New York City’s plan to compensate them and called the $41 million in restitution “the heist of the century.” In 2016, as a presidential candidate, he doubled down on his position.