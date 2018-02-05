Warren followed this up in public testimony, urging that all twelve board members present during the fake accounts scandal be fired. “Fines are not working with these giant financial institutions,” Warren told Yellen, pointing to the series of penalties already assessed on Wells Fargo. “If bank directors who preside over the firing of thousands of employees for creation of millions of fake accounts can keep their jobs, then I think every bank director in this country knows that they are bulletproof and that poses a danger to the rest of us every single day.”

For months, I have repeatedly pressed Janet Yellen to hold Wells Fargo accountable for its fake accounts scam and push out responsible Board Members. Today she did it – in her last act as Fed Chair. pic.twitter.com/ebIkhu8R0a — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 3, 2018

This drumbeat continued for months until Yellen finally acted. It wasn’t precisely what Warren wanted. Only four board members have to go, three before April and another by the end of the year. There’s reason to believe Wells was already going to replace the four members, so you could see it as sentencing the bank to commit to its own schedule. Wells Fargo will also have to improve risk management, governance, and board oversight practices, and cannot increase its current asset size until the Fed is convinced of the improvements.

In a conference call, Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan estimated this would cost the bank between $300 and $400 million in net income; that’s only 2 percent of expected annual profits. But it’s an interesting sanction for a couple reasons. First, the punishment fits the crime. Wells Fargo issued fake accounts as part of a high-pressure drive to prove sales growth to investors. The whole thing was a securities fraud scandal, and restricting expansion until Wells can grow legitimately is a decent response. Plus, while Wells hasn’t grown much since the fake accounts scandal broke, banks live to build assets, and the inability to do so freezes Wells in place while rival banks shoot past them. The stock market responded on Monday with an 8 percent drop in Wells Fargo shares by mid-afternoon.

All of this is necessary but insufficient. I believe Wells Fargo has reneged on the commitments made in its corporate charter and ought to have that charter revoked. But we’re living at a time when even Equifax’ breach of hundreds of millions of people’s personal data isn’t being examined by regulators. Trump’s deregulatory minions are implementing repeal by neglect, changing the landscape for financial institutions without changing a word of the law. So while I consider Yellen’s closing move only slightly more than a wrist slap, it was a thunderclap relative to the alternatives. And her replacement, Jay Powell, voted for the action and oversaw its negotiations, so it’s not likely to be reversed.

The penalty also creates a couple precedents, though it should have created more. The Fed hadn’t restricted a firm’s growth in this manner in over a decade, let alone forced personal accountability on board members at a major bank. This could lead to a ripple effect across the industry, where board members feel more at risk if their company does wrong. I’d have preferred that the Fed eliminated everyone involved with the fake accounts scandal, and extended this to the CEO, Sloan, who was at Wells the entire time and even said there would be no changes in the bank’s sales strategy just four months before the scandal blew open in 2016. But it’s better than nothing.