In 1952, the psychoanalyst and revolutionary Frantz Fanon observed that in comic books, “the Wolf, the Devil, the Evil Spirit, the Bad Man, the Savage are always symbolized by Negroes or Indians.” Things have changed since then, though not as thoroughly as some would like. Black Panther is Marvel Studios’ eighteenth film and its first to feature a non-white male lead. But while this movie, like the 17 that preceded it, takes places in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Panther truly operates in a world apart. The bulk of the movie takes place in Wakanda, a fictional Central African monarchy that is secretly the richest and most technologically advanced nation on earth. Wakanda owes its stability to the wise stewardship of the Black Panthers, for centuries the hereditary rulers of the nation, and its wealth to vibranium, a mysterious element used in the construction of both advanced maglev trains and sonic cannons.

Wakanda makes for a fascinating tableau, one realized in vivid detail by director and co-screenwriter Ryan Coogler and academy-award nominated cinematographer Rachel Morrison. This idyllic society successfully marries scientific innovation with tribal traditions and an egalitarian ethos—during periods of royal succession, a leader from each of Wakanda’s five ethnic groups may challenge the heir presumptive for the throne. T’Challa, played with dignified restraint by Chadwick Boseman, has recently ascended to the throne following the death of his father T’Chaka, only to find his reign challenged by foes (Michael B. Jordan’s smoldering Eric Killmonger and Andy Serkis’s manic Ulysses Klaue) and friends (Lupita Nyong’o’s radiant Nakia and Daniel Kaluuya’s brooding man at arms W’Kabi) alike.

Between epic set pieces and panoramic vistas Black Panther engages with the pan-Africanist theories that ultimately compelled Fanon to take up arms, joining the Algerian Liberation Front in 1955. During this time, Fanon treated Algerians tortured by the French, and came to believe that colonized peoples had the right to pursue their liberation by any means necessary. But Wakanda has never been colonized, and so interacts with the outside world with a quiet assurance that belies its supposed lack of development. Thus, Coogler’s film draws an explicit distinction between T’Challa’s acceptance of his mandate to maintain Wakanda’s isolationism, and Killmonger’s desire to disseminate Wakandan weapons to dispossessed people of African descent throughout the world, in order to foment a revolution from below.

Killmonger, the orphaned son of an expatriate Wakandan, grew up in poverty in the United States, his life shaped by the privation of the American inner-city and his experiences inside the U.S. war machine. He both desires to locate a home, a place he truly belongs, and yearns to correct at the point of a gun the injustices of a world order that so often exploits people of African descent. Jordan expertly communicates these conflicting motivations, tapping into the same angst and longing that lent pathos and an unusual depth to his portrayals of Wallace in The Wire and Oscar Grant in Coogler’s debut film, Fruitvale Station. In one scene, he has a bristling exchange with a curator at a British museum that holds dozens of expropriated African artifacts, his mocking inquiries into the provenance of each finely wrought mask communicating a sense of injustice that stretches back centuries and across the Atlantic.

