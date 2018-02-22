An OIG spokesperson declined to detail the cost of these investigations, citing their ongoing nature. The travel audit appears to be the most demanding. OIG investigators will have to obtain and audit of hundreds of receipts for Pruitt, his many aides, and his security detail. Staff must then determine whether EPA travel policies were followed for each individual on every trip. That’s a lot of work, said Peter Tyler, an investigator for the Project on Government Oversight. “This looks like a full-on audit to be written by the IG himself,” said Tyler, who used to work in the inspector general’s office of the Department of Health and Human Services. “It seems legitimate for them to say, I’m setting a priority, and only looking at 2017.”

Inspectors general across the government—there are more than 70—consistently struggle to prioritize what to investigate with their limited funding. It’s a problem that dates back decades, as Laura Reston reported for The New Republic last year. “[Inspectors general] serve as the frontline against government waste and fraud,” she wrote. “Studies show that for every dollar invested in their offices, they save taxpayers $14.” Still, many inspector general positions across the government remain unfilled, while budgets in others suffer. The budget for the EPA’s relatively small OIG office, which has 253 employees, has hovered around $41 million since at least 2014. Trump’s recently released budget proposal would reduce it to $37.4 million.

Limited budgets often force inspectors general to choose between investigating an agency’s spending or evaluating the effectiveness of its programs. The EPA’s mission, for instance, is to protect human health from pollutants. “The EPA is dealing with life and death issues,” Tyler said. “Are kids still dying of lead poisoning even with EPA lead programs? That’s a question OIG could answer.” The agency’s OIG does investigate some programs intended to improve human health, but it’s also required by Congress to publish numerous yearly reports. The office, for example, must audit and assess EPA employees’ financial statements and credit cards and their compliance with cybersecurity and data preservation laws.



Surely the OIG, despite its limited budget, could evaluate more EPA programs if it weren’t conducting so many investigations into Pruitt—and on behalf of him. The office routinely investigates security threats against him, which are unusually numerous for an EPA administrator. Those investigations, however, don’t appear to have found much so far: In July, the OIG found that two female protestors who were deemed a “security threat” by Pruitt’s security team after briefly interrupting a speech could only be charged with a misdemeanor for unlawful entry to a private event, and the U.S. Attorney’s office declined to prosecute. Another OIG investigation into a “threatening tweet” also resulted in no charges after the woman apologized. (She said she’d gotten overly angry while drinking and watching The Rachel Maddow Show.)

Ironically, these same “security threats” are the ones Pruitt uses as justification for his expensive first-class travel habit. “Unfortunately, ... we’ve had some incidents on travel dating back to when I first started serving in the March-April timeframe,” he said earlier this month. The Associated Press later reported that “unpleasant interactions with other travelers” led to the blanket waiver. But the OIG only has to look at its own files to figure out if that justification is warranted: None of their investigations of threats to Pruitt pertained to air travel, a spokesperson recently told Politico.