Throughout Annihilation, the Shimmer phenomenon examines the spread of trauma and grief throughout a living being. When a bear kills one of the explorers, it returns with part of her voice incorporated into it. When one being causes suffering in another, the suffering fragments and embeds within the being that caused it. Lena must face and destroy the shadow-self, or it will, like the bear, continue to incorporate elements of her identity until she and her trauma are identical. She will become the grief that is her wounded marriage, and lose herself. The shadow-self is the id, the object that defines the subject, the dark mirror tethered to the self that must be faced if we are to escape it. When Lena destroys the humanoid, all its effects—the crystal trees, the mutations everywhere—burn away in a cleansing fire.

Annihilation’s great achievement is in exploring these themes through object embodiment, rather than in words. Lena returns to Area X but can only respond to her interrogator’s questions with, “I don’t know.” The self is an unknowable thing, in some ways, just as one can never truly reach the lighthouse. Lena goes back to the version of Kane who returned from the Shimmer, and they embrace. But they are left with an unanswerable question: “Who are you?”

One answer to this question is that we are all just beings made of cells, and therefore mortal. Just as cells split to create life, Lena observes, each cell also contains within it the fault that leads to senescence and death. Mortality is thus the defining feature of life’s basic unit: It’s in our genes. When genes are toyed with, as in the Shimmer, the problem of life and mortality comes into sharper focus. Each of the women on the mission contains within herself a drive for self-destruction: nobody enters the Shimmer without one, Dr. Ventress observes. And so each explorer heads inexorably towards the lighthouse—Woolf’s symbol for desire—but also towards death.

One of the most intriguing details in Annihilation is a tattoo that appears and disappears on Lena’s arm. It’s in a figure-eight shape, like an infinity symbol, but its details show an ouroboros—a snake eating its tail. The tattoo also appears on Anya the paramedic sometimes, and on Kane. The Shimmer seems to work like the patch tool in Photoshop, flinging little bits of self around, redistributing them. The ouroboros is a symbol for the continual flow of death into life into death into life, just as the cells which seed death inside us also split to create life.

Peter Mountain / Paramount

Unlike the source book, Annihilation plays out in a crescendo. Jeff VanderMeer’s novel of the same name stutters slightly to its end, with a completely different plot tie-up. The title word means something different. There’s a spiral staircase and a cryptic message that have no place in the movie. Cass the linguist appears in the source book not at all. It’s not even called the Shimmer. The movie outperforms the book by a long, refracted mile. Director Alex Garland, whose screenwriting credits include 28 Days Later and Sunshine, and who made his directorial debut with Ex Machina, has produced an appropriately understated script, leaving most of the thematic good stuff to the action and art direction.

The performances are also exceptional. Both Jennifer Jason Leigh as Ventress and Tuva Novotny as Cass are almost menacingly low-key. Tessa Thompson (Westworld) brings a soft sadness to her role, while Gina Rodriguez brightens the otherwise gloomy timbre of the movie with physical power and charismatic youth. In one of the coolest bits of casting, Sonoya Mizuno (Ex Machina) plays both a young med student named Katie from an early scene and the humanoid shadow-Lena.

Natalie Portman is, of course, the movie’s big draw. She’s a little withholding and cipher-like, but that is the right way to play a protagonist whose repressed sadness is sublimated into the very earth. This is a story with a cosmic scope, stretching from the single cell to the sun and moon. But its biological terms feel extremely current. As interest grows in the role that microbiomes have played in our cognitive experience, our popular understanding of the human heart is decentering the mystical idea of a soul in favor of more atomized and detailed medical explanations.

Still, Annihilation’s commitment to older psychoanalytic (and deconstructionist) models for the self and its inexpressible shadows makes this a readily accessible drama of emotion. The final question, the question of who you are, will follow you out of the movie theater and into the future.