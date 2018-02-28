At a hearing of the House Science Committee on Tuesday, Republican Representative Roger Marshall recalled the moment—33 years ago to the day—when he decided to become an OB-GYN. “What I didn’t realize when I became an obstetrician was I’d be spending 95 percent of my time with women,” he said. But that surprising statement led to a more empathetic one: “I saw the world through their eyes.”

The world Marshall saw was one of spousal abuse and rape. He said he performed “over 100 rape exams one year as a resident.” He also saw a world of sexual harassment that prevented women from doing the jobs they loved. He recalled speaking with patients who would say they were “perfectly happy” working at a good job one year, and the next year, tell him they had quit that job. “They’d beat around the bush,” Marshall said, but eventually they would admit that the reason they quit was because of sexual harassment in the workplace.

Marshall looked at the four women sitting front of him—women who had been asked by the House Science Committee to testify on the widespread problem of sexual misconduct in science—and asked, rather genuinely: “What are we doing to get at these institutions where [harassment] is a socially accepted norm? What can we do to be more proactive, rather than waiting for a complaint to be filed?”

“I’ve never met a woman who said she left science because it just wasn’t for her.”

The problem of sexual harassment in science—in academia, government, and nonprofit institutions—has always existed. But in recent weeks, it has become harder to ignore. Accusations against high-profile, celebrity scientists have started to pile up; Last week, Buzzfeed News revealed claims against the acclaimed physicist Lawrence Krauss, the author of The Physics of Star Trek and the face of the controversial “Doomsday Clock.” The accusations against him include “groping women, ogling and making sexist jokes to undergrads, and telling an employee at Arizona State University, where he is a tenured professor, that he was going to buy her birth control so she didn’t inconvenience him with maternity leave.”