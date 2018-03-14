These requirements had widespread support within the $43 billion organic food industry—including the Organic Trade Association, which represents most organic food companies and is suing the Trump administration over the OLPP rule. They argue that most organic farmers already comply with the OLPP requirements in order to secure the coveted “humane” label—and they’re unfairly competing with organic companies that don’t. “The reason that we [already comply with OLPP] it is because it’s what consumers of organic foods expect, it’s what they imagine,” said Jesse Laflamme, chief executive farmer at Pete and Gerry’s, a large-scale certified humane and organic egg company that sells nationally and sources from small farming operations. “And we’re competing with some of these organic egg factory farms that are not in the spirit of organic, that are doing it cheap, undercutting and deceiving consumers.”

Laflamme specifically called out Eggland’s Best, another large-scale organic egg company that doesn’t have the “humane” certification. Eggland’s Best hens are cage-free—“not kept in cages and are free to roam,” its website says. “They are provided with sunlight, shade, shelter, an exercise area, fresh air, and are protected from predators.” But the cage-free designation means the company can source eggs from farms like Hebruck’s Poultry Ranch, where nearly 2 million hens live in nine barns with open metal shelving, according to a report last year in The Washington Post. The barns have three hens living in every square foot of floor space, and no actual outdoor space—just a screened-in porch. “Of all the cartons of organic eggs sold in the United States, more than 1 in 10 originates” from Hebruck’s, sold under the Eggland’s Best label, the Post reported.

Laflamme’s hope was that the OLPP rule, by forcing all organic producers to adhere to more costly humane practices, would level the playing field—and thus, reduce the price inconsistency in this segment of the market. There would also be less customer confusion over whether organic products were humanely raised. According to a 2014 ASPCA survey, 68 percent of organic consumers wrongly assume that certified-organic animals have access to outdoor pasture and fresh air throughout the day. “The overwhelming majority of consumers assume there is a welfare component to organic,” LaFlamme said. “When they find out there’s not, that casts a dark shadow across all organic products—a shadow of mistrust, whether it’s cereal or fruit or eggs.”

But the OLPP rule faced vehement opposition by big agriculture, which Laflamme said has outsized control over the growing organics market. “The majority of organic farmers do produce organic eggs [humanely],” he said. “But these factory operations”—which generally aren’t humane—“have a high percentage of the organic hens.” Big agriculture also has considerable political influence on Democrats and Republicans. NPR reported last year that opponents of the rule found powerful allies in Congress. “Both Kansas Republican Pat Roberts, chairman of the Senate Agriculture Committee, and the committee’s senior Democrat, Debbie Stabenow, have called on the USDA to revise the [OLPP] rules,” the report read. “Stabenow, who represents Michigan, has received thousands of dollars in campaign contributions from members of the Herbruck family.”

Groups like the American Farm Bureau Federation and the National Pork Producers Council led the charge against OLPP rules. They claimed that animal welfare requirements were expensive, that they would prevent more organic farming, and that animal welfare has “nothing to do” with the concept of organic. Trump’s USDA eventually agreed, and said it’s up to the individual consumer to be aware that “organic” does not mean humane. “As more consumers become aware of this disparity, they will either seek specific brands of organic eggs or seek animal welfare labels in addition to the USDA Organic seal,” the agency wrote in its notice announcing the rule withdrawal.