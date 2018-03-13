Adam Winkler, a UCLA law professor who specializes in the Second Amendment, is skeptical that the NRA will succeed. He described the lawsuit as “mostly a symbolic measure” under current Supreme Court precedents. “There’s almost no chance it will prevail in court,” he told me. “Federal courts have consistently upheld age restrictions on firearms.”

This isn’t the first time that the NRA has challenged such restrictions. In 2011, it asked federal courts in Texas to overturn a 1960s-era provision in federal law that bars federally licensed dealers from selling handguns to adults under the age of 21. The limit is modest in scope: Americans between the ages of 18 and 20 can still lawfully own and use handguns, the restriction doesn’t apply to rifles or shotguns, and those affected can still obtain a handgun from a family member.

Nonetheless, the provision gave the NRA an opportunity to test the scope of the Supreme Court’s recent landmark rulings in 2008’s District of Columbia v. Heller and 2010’s McDonald v. Chicago. A sharply divided 5-4 majority in Heller ruled for the first time that the Second Amendment protects an individual right to own guns. At first, Heller only affected D.C. and the federal government; the justices divided along the same lines two years later in McDonald to apply it to state and local laws.

In an apparent effort to avoid throwing thousands of federal, state, and local gun regulations nationwide into chaos, the court’s conservative justices offered words of caution. Justice Antonin Scalia, writing for the Heller majority, noted that “nothing in our opinion should be taken to cast doubt on longstanding prohibitions on the possession of firearms by felons and the mentally ill, or laws forbidding the carrying of firearms in sensitive places such as schools and government buildings, or laws imposing conditions and qualifications on the commercial sale of arms.”

Federal courts relied on that language against the NRA. A federal district court judge declined to overturn the ’60s-era law, and the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the ruling. The three-judge panel found that enough historical evidence existed to conclude that the federal age limit on handgun sales “is consistent with a longstanding, historical tradition, which suggests that the conduct at issue falls outside the Second Amendment’s protection.”