The agency’s logo is still a lidless eye, sleepless, ever-vigilant. And while the Pinkertons no longer shoot striking workers, violence is part of the Pinkerton allure. Bosses once hired the firm because its agents would do just about anything to break a strike. Pinkerton agents would lie and kill if necessary; they could do things and go places law enforcement could not. The agency had resources, too: At the time of the Homestead strike, Pinkerton’s active and reserve agents outnumbered the standing army of the United States. Companies hire Pinkertons now because the firm’s very name still implies a threat.

Erik Loomis, a labor historian based at the University of Rhode Island, told me that in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, a number of private investigative firms took on roles as the fists of capital. “While the Pinkertons are the most famous of these union-busting firms, they were by no means the only one. They were actually a really common theme during these years,” said Loomis. ”The other agency that should be thought of here is the notorious Baldwin-Felts Agency, which were basically the West Virginia coal companies’ hired assassins,” he added. Baldwin-Felts agents killed striking miners at the battles of Matewan and Blair Mountain.

Outside the world of organized labor, history has been kinder to the Pinkertons. If the agency is publicly known for anything, it’s for pursuing the bank robber and bandits of the wild, wild West. That image is often reinforced in the media. The Pinkertons, a now-cancelled Canadian television show officially licensed by the Pinkerton agency itself, emphasized Allan Pinkerton’s abolitionist sympathies and his unusual decision to hire a female detective, Kate Warne. Warne was the subject of a 2015 biography, and she did—to her eternal credit—successfully infiltrate Confederate circles. She later played a key role in uncovering an assassination plot against Abraham Lincoln.

But in its depiction of the Pinkertons, the show veers propagandistic: The Pinkertons support the Union and are good. The agency’s enemies are outlaws and Confederate bushwhackers and are obviously very bad. The truth is that the agency can’t even claim to have waged a righteous war on outlaws. In their zeal to capture Jesse James, agents raided his family home. They also blew one of his mother’s arms off and murdered his eight-year-old half-brother by accident. James, meanwhile, was not present.

This presaged the violence they would inflict on striking workers. “They became notorious,” Loomis said. “They would literally hire thugs off the street. There was a case in a town in Ohio where 25 Pinkertons were arrested for concealed weapons.” On other occasions, the Pinkertons functioned as a sort of domestic Blackwater, working alongside law enforcement to surveil workers and break strikes. When Baldwin-Felts and Pinkerton agents teamed up with National Guardsmen in Ludlow, Colorado, in 1914, the consequences for workers were particularly deadly. Agents evicted workers and attacked their camps; National Guardsmen, meanwhile, set fire to the camp, which included a women’s infirmary. As The New Yorker noted in a 2014 retrospective, the Rockefeller family had paid the Guardsmen’s wages. Sixty-six people died, many of them women and children.