Western audiences are accustomed to images of Stalin as a terrifying despot and mass murderer; now that his reputation has been rehabilitated under Putin, Russian audiences are used to seeing Stalin as an almighty leader who brought the USSR to victory over the Nazis. The idea of presenting a comedy about Stalin to either of these audiences is startling. Critics on both sides of the crumpled Iron Curtain have expressed disgust at its willingness to laugh at such a dark subject, but many viewers have been delighted. In considering the laughter that The Death of Stalin produces and portrays, it’s important to remember that laughter comes in many varieties: giddy, aggressive, delighted, sycophantic, relieved, sadistic, mirthful, embarrassed, subversive. Laughter is a sophisticated tool that can convey meanings unavailable to the strictly serious-minded.

As I watched The Death of Stalin, I thought of Soviet literary critic Viktor Shklovsky’s famous theory of ostranenie, or “enstrangement,” the artistic device that gives us a new understanding of the familiar by making us see it as if for the first time. By disrupting habits of perception that have become automatic, ostranenie allows us to reach a new understanding, a sharper feeling. I saw The Death of Stalin with a friend, a Jewish refugee from Soviet Moscow, and together we alternated between hysterical laughter and gasps of horror at the scenes of people being taken away in the night or summarily shot. The laughter made the horror seem new.

In his shows The Thick of It and Veep, Iannucci satirized the British and American political machines, showing how the desperate jockeying for immediate advantage produces convoluted paths to the stupidest possible decisions. The stakes are very different in The Death of Stalin, but the craven power struggles are recognizable, because, like laughter, these are behaviors that cut across cultures. Even dictators are only human; to portray them as perfect avatars of evil is to make them seem more invulnerable than they ever were, and thus to play into the myth of power that helps sustain dictatorships. There’s a reason that dictators ban political humor.

The best of all the excellent performances in The Death of Stalin is Simon Russell Beale’s Beria, the serial murderer and rapist who headed Stalin’s secret police from 1939 until his death. Beale’s portly, bald, diminutive Beria titters at his victims, his eyes sparkling with hatred as he rushes through his prison, delighting in the invention of new forms of torture. But when the rest of the Committee turns against Beria, having him tied up and gagged in the men’s bathroom, he’s transformed from a beady-eyed sadist to a trussed-up pig in a pince-nez, ready for slaughter. The loss of the aura of power makes him almost unrecognizable.

The Death of Stalin was effectively banned in Russia in January, when the Russian Culture Ministry withdrew the film’s license. The notorious Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky—himself a profoundly ridiculous person—claimed that many people viewed the movie as a “mockery of the entire Soviet past,” and even of the victims of Stalinism. Victory in World War II is the cornerstone of national identity in Putin-era Russia, and to make fun of Stalin, Marshal Zhukov (played with hilarious vulgarity by Jason Isaacs) and other Politburo members who presided over this victory is even worse than pointing out the crimes these men committed. As we have been reminded by recent events, the Russian government quite likes to be feared; what it can’t bear is to be treated as a joke.