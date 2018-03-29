That Mark Zuckerberg would one day be forced to sit and answer questions from lawmakers has been a safe bet for a long time, given Facebook’s role in a Russian misinformation campaign aimed at influencing the 2016 election and its propensity for circulating fake news. But it became unavoidable in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, which revealed that the data of tens of millions of Facebook users had been used in digital campaigns aimed at helping Donald Trump get elected. Yet Zuckerberg has only reluctantly bowed to this inevitability. As of Thursday, moreover, Zuckerberg was still playing hide-and-seek with British lawmakers, who weren’t as lucky as their American counterparts—the 33-year-old CEO declined an invitation to testify before Parliament, announcing instead that he would be sending two deputies.

The Cambridge Analytica scandal has come to encompass nearly all of Facebook’s flaws. It reflects the ease with which the social media network can be gamed by bad actors and divisive negative appeals. It shows that Facebook is an immense, unregulated hub of political advertising that skirts campaign finance law. It has become a hook for every criticism that has been lobbed at the company over the past several years—that it makes its users feel bad about themselves; that instead of bringing people together it pulls them apart. Above all, it’s a data collection scandal, one that threatens Facebook’s core advertising business, which is the primary source of its profound economic power.



But it’s not just Facebook that’s come under attack—it’s Zuckerberg as well. While Facebook is no longer labeled “A Mark Zuckerberg Production,” as it was in its early days, Zuckerberg and his creation have become as interchangeable as Dr. Frankenstein and his monster. The Cambridge Analytica scandal doesn’t merely show Facebook’s flaws—it increasingly shows Zuckerberg’s as well.



In the lore surrounding Facebook’s genesis, Zuckerberg’s genius lay not in his technical prowess—though he certainly had more than a little of that—but in his ability to imagine what Facebook could be. In this sense, he was the latest in a long line of American entrepreneurs like Walt Disney and Steve Jobs: a guy who thought big, then made big things happen.

