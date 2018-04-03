At 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Fox News had an entire section on its front page devoted to EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt—but not one story about his spreading ethics controversy, which has dominated headlines at other major news sites for most of the day.

A screenshot of Fox News’ homepage on Tuesday.

The section featured stories about the EPA’s roll-back of car pollution regulations, Pruitt’s fight against the “war on coal,” and efforts to make the marijuana industry more energy efficient. A listicle of “5 things to know about the EPA administrator” mentioned that Pruitt “has found himself in controversy” over his $50/night condo rental agreement with a top energy lobbyist’s wife, and that he “has been criticized for his high travel expenses.” Then it moved on to unrelated facts, like Pruitt’s Baptist faith and his former ownership of a minor league baseball team.

Pruitt’s scandals are objectively newsworthy. This week alone—and it’s only Tuesday—journalists have revealed that he considered leasing a $100,000/month private jet for travel; his lobbyist landlord funded his campaign for Oklahoma attorney general; the lobbyist landlord’s client got a huge pipeline project approved by the EPA; and Pruitt gave huge raises to two of his staffers despite the White House rejecting his request for those raises.



This comes after earlier reporting on Pruitt’s below-market rental deal and his exorbitant first-class travel. President Donald Trump reportedly told Pruitt on Tuesday that his job is safe, but Politico later reported that White House officials “are making it clear that the EPA leader’s future in the administration is still very much in doubt.”