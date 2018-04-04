The fear that such strikes would defeat their own purposes and damage teachers’ allies was not limited to the media. It struck the Democratic Party, too. When Chicago teachers went on strike in 2012, demanding fair evaluations, protections for their health benefits, and basic air conditioning in their classrooms, among other things, observers in the press and in the Democratic Party worried about its implications for Barack Obama’s re-election campaign. Days before Chicago teachers even walked out, the Democratic National Committee signed off on a screening of pro-charter school drama Won’t Back Down at the 2012 convention. “Any time we’re fighting among ourselves, it’s never helpful. Any time you waste money and time fighting each other, it’s money we’re not spending fighting our real opponents,” one Democratic strategist told The New York Times.

When teachers did make it out to the picket line, the Obama administration largely stayed mum. Then-Education Secretary Arne Duncan, a tireless supporter of an education reform program that had seen resistance from public school teachers and their unions, eventually released a milquetoast statement that neatly stepped around picking a side.

The faces of the Chicago strike were, as Robin noted, predominately people of color, and as educators they served multiracial student bodies. (The educators in West Virginia, Oklahoma, and Kentucky have been predominantly white.) They also rebelled against a key Obama ally: former White House Chief of State Rahm Emanuel, who had recently been elected the mayor of Chicago and had yet to fall under a cloud for his controversial approach to police violence. Further raising the stakes, Mitt Romney, the Republican nominee for president, wasted no time trying to capitalize on the strike for his own purposes.

But there’s no evidence the strike truly threatened Obama’s prospects. We now know that Obama benefited in 2012 from the perception that Romney, a former private equity titan, was an out-of-touch plutocrat—Romney attacking working teachers would only harden that impression. Furthermore, Americans reliably favor public education over school choice options (though results can differ depending on how pollsters word their questions). Americans also tend to feel more favorably about their local communities than public education at large.

The latter result suggests that years of propaganda have had an effect: Republicans have successfully cast teachers’ unions as obstreperous, greedy forces bent on radicalizing children in the classroom. And to a certain degree, Democrats have bowed to that characterization. Michelle Rhee, a prominent Democratic proponent of education reform, reliably sounds like a Republican when it comes to teacher work stoppages. “It was frustrating to hear Chicago Teachers Union President Karen Lewis say toward the end of the dispute that the strike would continue to see whether there is ‘anything else they can get,’” she wrote in 2012. “But at least that was clear evidence that, for union leaders, this strike was never about what was best for kids.” Compare that to Republican Governor Matt Bevin, who said striking teachers in Kentucky were “selfish and short-sighted.”