After the Limelight review appeared, doors that had always been closed to Kael started to open, just a crack. Suddenly she was getting enthusiastic responses from Partisan Review editor Philip Rahv, though he still felt some of her pieces were too long. And in Berkeley, she inherited the movie critic post at KPFA from a friend, the poet Weldon Kees, who first invited her on as a guest. “Pauline, let’s start positively,” he would sometimes say as they began the broadcast. But in 1955, he committed suicide, and the radio station offered Kael the spot. It paid nothing. But she took it and developed a following. She was always contrarian and always systemic. She, like Rebecca West and McCarthy before her, sometimes liked to take direct aim at the preoccupations of other critics.

In 1961, Kael drafted the first of her great pieces, an essay called “Fantasies of the Art-House Audience,” for Sight and Sound. It was the first articulation of what would come to be Kael’s deepest insight as a critic. In brief, she believed that those who insisted on watching foreign films, who believed themselves to thus be watching a higher and better sort of art when they eschewed the popular movie houses, were full of it. And she was not afraid of attacking their darlings, among them Hiroshima Mon Amour, which she found repetitive and finally too much about the female character’s feelings:

It began to seem like True Confession at the higher levels of spiritual and sexual communion; and I decided the great lesson for us all was to shut up. This woman (beautifully as Emmanuelle Riva interpreted her) was exposing one of the worst faults of intelligent modern woman: she was talking all her emotions out—as if bed were the place to demonstrate sensibility. It’s unfortunate that what people believe to be the most important things about themselves, their innermost truths and secrets—the real you or me—that we dish up when somebody looks sympathetic, is very likely to be the driveling nonsense that we generally have enough brains to forget about. The real you or me that we conceal because we think people won’t accept it is slop—and why should anybody want it?

This is an unintentionally revealing argument. The exposure of feelings in art was and is a point much debated, because just as Kael points out here, the question tends to be gendered. Among women writers this is a familiar sort of war. There have always been those who insist that full-on confession of every flaw and feeling is the only honest way to write, and then those, like Kael, who would argue that it reinforced terrible stereotypes about women and gave voice to their worst qualities as intelligent human beings. But the savagery of the last line—the insistence that the inner self was slop that nobody sensible could possibly want to know about—could not simply be Kael talking about art or Hiroshima or Marguerite Duras. It had to be the statement of someone who believed this about herself.

The thrust of all her criticism makes it clear that Kael did not consider herself to be particularly sentimental. She would not have liked being posthumously sweetened by armchair psychoanalysis. She hated pathos. And yet, the odd sense of self-savagery is sometimes there in her frustration with opponents. She wants them to be linear thinkers, to be clear and direct; people who didn’t think this way drove her crazy. She seemed to seek out writers who needed a healthy dose of common sense.

1963 was an important year for Kael. That year she got a Guggenheim fellowship. She’d been recommended for it by, among others, Dwight Macdonald, who noted wryly in response to the request: “Despite your implacable harassment of me in print, I have, as a good Christian atheist, turned the other cheek and written a fulsome recommendation of your project to the Guggenheim people.” This project was the compilation of the book I Lost It at the Movies, assembled from Kael’s various essays for Film Quarterly, the Atlantic, and Sight and Sound.

1963 was also the year Bob Silvers commissioned the review of The Group, the piece that was supposed to mark her proper acceptance into the New York intellectual set. Kael finished a draft very quickly and submitted it. She hoped it would be an entry into the intellectual milieu she had wanted to belong to since her twenties. But the magazine rejected Kael’s piece, simply saying it was irrelevant to criticize McCarthy about her treatment of women. Perhaps it was simply that Mailer had, by then, agreed to write a review for the book himself. But perhaps the rejection letter was sincere. Kael was injured. She got word of the rejection back to Sontag and sent her a copy of the draft review. Sontag didn’t think the arguments about feminism were the best attack on the book. “To me, what you say about the novel and the way character is developed, and the relation between fact and fiction is more interesting, and original, than your indignation—though I share it entirely—at McCarthy’s slander on women,” Sontag added.

Perhaps owing to this tidbit of encouragement, Kael saved the draft of the review. But it is also at this point that Kael stopped commenting on the relations between the sexes in her work. It just stops coming up the way it had in her previous criticism. People began to say and believe that Kael had no relationship to feminism because of that silence. One feminist critic who met Kael in the 1970s told her biographer: “I thought Pauline was deaf to feminism. Not hostile. It just wasn’t something she could hear.” This was probably true, as far as it referred to the formal second-wave feminist movement of the 1970s. But it’s just as possible that having been told by someone she respected that these comments on gender were unserious, Kael simply accepted the premise and decided to go about the rest of her critical life with less of an eye to defending women as women. She could not let go of her desire to be taken seriously.

When Kael’s I Lost It at the Movies was eventually published in 1965, no one expected a collection of movie criticism to be a hit. But somehow it became a bestseller. The Atlantic published the introduction to the book, under the title “Are the Movies Going to Pieces?” in December 1964. In it Kael was a town crier, complaining that the vitality was going out of movies. In part she blamed studio executives. And as usual she blamed critics who had become so abstruse and against meaning that they were defending films that made a fetish of technique without carrying any meaning.

In the New York Times, a movie magazine editor raved that it proved “she is the sanest, saltiest, most resourceful and least attitudinizing movie critic currently in practice in the United States.” He admired especially the way she summed up her approach:

I believe that we respond most and best to work in any art form . . . if we are pluralistic, flexible, relative in our judgements, if we are eclectic. Eclecticism is not the same as lack of scruple; eclecticism is the selection of the best standards and principles from various systems. It requires more care, more orderliness to be a pluralist than to apply a single theory.



This was more or less how Pauline Kael would continue to write for the rest of her life, consistently inconsistent, tending to passionate riffs, insisting that the only principle worth defending was pleasure. Some people, naturally, found this “exasperating,” as did a critic in her old haunt Sight and Sound, who complained about “the destructive emotionality of her polemical pieces.” Nonetheless, the book was by any measure a success. Kael moved back to New York on the money it made.

For the first time in her life, at 46, she could make her living by writing. Her daughter came with her; the two lived on the Upper East Side. Kael threw herself into work, apparently sure the only thing that followed success was more of it. She had nabbed what looked to be a regular gig—a position at McCall’s (where Dorothy Parker had written some forty years earlier)—and went on to a stint at the New Republic. By the time she became The New Yorker’s film critic in 1967, Kael had mastered her idiosyncratic form of film criticism. She kept one eye on what other critics had written, on the flaws and pieties of their logic; one eye on the audience and its reaction to what was being presented onscreen, because Kael believed that the experience of going to the movies was as important as the movie itself; and finally, a third eye was on the fun of it all.

Fun might be a subjective quality, but Kael was sure it was the movies’ highest value in a way the more high-minded critics were not. It subjected her all her life to accusations of crassness, of lack of caring, and of simplemindedness. But in her avowedly “eclectic” style, fun was the one thing Kael was consistently devoted to. She made it a credo.

This article is excerpted from Sharp: The Women Who Made an Art of Having an Opinion. Copyright © 2018 by Michelle Dean. Reprinted with the permission of the publisher, Grove Press, an imprint of Grove Atlantic, Inc. All rights reserved.