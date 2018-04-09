That strikes me as a recipe for disaster.



It is undeniably bad news for movie studios and for anybody who wants to see diversity in movies being produced. It’s great for Disney, which made Black Panther, and the theaters that showed it. But there are so many other films that lost as a result. That means that the studios are inevitably going to make fewer films and pour even more resources into big-budget event franchises that can hopefully be the next Black Panther. They have to respond to consumer behavior and if consumers basically only go and see a few movies a year, and only a handful of films succeed every year, then studios rationally have to make fewer films and pour more resources into movies that fit the narrow criteria of a film that succeeds.



Marvel Studios, you write in the book, was basically created because Marvel wanted to sell more toys and was frustrated that studios weren’t working on their toy-selling schedule. How has merchandising affected the film industry?



The movie business is not a great business in and of itself. Even the level of success that Disney’s having with Marvel and Star Wars and everything, the profit margins are not fantastic. You have to deploy a lot of capital and you’re going to have some flops. The smart companies these days are in the movie business for another reason besides just making profits from movies. Disney of course wants to make money from the films. And it does. But it’s really in it to create intellectual property that drives theme park attractions and its consumer products business.



Soon it will drive the streaming platforms that studios are launching. Universal is owned by Comcast. It’s important for Comcast to have content that it can distribute to its cable, on-demand, and internet platforms. The companies that are in the movie business just to make money from movies—they usually don’t do very well.



What about Netflix and Amazon? What does success look like for them?



It’s complicated. Normally I would say that you should generally trust that a company is not wasting a lot of money. But a company like Amazon is so big that whatever it’s spending—$1 billion, if it ends up spending that much on its new Lord of the Rings series—is almost irrelevant. So the criteria for success is muddy.



We have no idea how many people are watching, it’s not like there’s box office or Nielsen ratings. And they’re not making it so that a particular show or movie itself makes a profit. Amazon makes Lord of the Rings because Prime subscribers will be more engaged in using the Amazon apps and watching it on their Fire or whatever. Therefore, ultimately, viewers will keep subscribing to Prime and buy more stuff from Amazon. That’s very indirect. The same thing goes for Netflix, even though it isn’t as big as Amazon.



Each show is a tiny bit of money compared to what these companies do overall. And all Wall Street cares about with them is subscriber growth. They don’t care about how any individual show or movie performs. So we don’t know how these shows are doing—all we know is whether or not it’s something that everybody is talking about. We have a sense that Stranger Things seems like a hit because people were talking about it. They claimed Bright was a hit but it clearly did not impact our culture the way that any hit movies released in theaters have.



You argue that these changes have largely been beneficial. I was wondering if you could conclude by offering an optimistic and a pessimistic forecast for the next several years.



The thing that’s being damaged is not moviemaking, I realized while making this book, it’s theatergoing. If you start to separate the idea of movie theaters from movies, then in fact it’s a great time. A lot of movies are being made for streaming platforms.



It also used to be really clear what was a movie, what was a TV show—sitcoms, police procedurals, maybe soap operas, there were very few limited boxes in which TV shows fit. Now you have every kind of TV show. You could have a TV show that’s only eight episodes or a limited series that’s only three or four episodes. They’re making original films on Netflix and Amazon—to me it’s become much more of a spectrum, between what’s on TV and streaming and what’s on film. Yes, there are things that we lose when cinema-going is a part of our culture. But for me the most important thing you should care about is that quality visual content is being created. There’s more interesting and diverse storytelling coming out, even if it’s not coming out on the type of screen that some of us would prefer. This is clearly overall a better world for entertainment producers and entertainment consumers than it was 20 years ago.



My pessimistic forecast is that the great thing about the music business right now with Spotify or Apple Music is that you subscribe to one service to get everything. But when content is being used to attract you to a certain service or to get you to use a certain kind of hardware, whether its Apple products or Amazon, then we’re not all going to get the same content. And how many of these services do you have to subscribe to to get them all? It’s going to be crazy. It’s going to be a very fragmented content world and people aren’t going to even know where the best stuff is. It’s going to be really hard for things to break through. That’s a bummer. It’s sad for America when we don’t have things that we’re all watching and talking about together.

