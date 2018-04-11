This drastic step would not be necessary in a healthier republic. The best check on presidential abuses is Congress, which has its own inherent powers to conduct investigations, subpoena witnesses and documents, and even hold executive-branch officials in contempt or remove them from office. In theory, this would be the best place to which Mueller could turn to ensure his investigation’s findings wouldn’t be buried by the Trump administration and its more pliable officials.

Unfortunately, the House and Senate Republicans who control Congress have been largely supine when it comes to challenging the president. Most of them have kept quiet whenever Trump threatened the Justice Department’s independence or tried to interfere in the Russia investigation. More congressional Republicans tend to defend the president from investigators than not. House Speaker Paul Ryan told reporters in March that he received assurances Trump wouldn’t fire Mueller. But he also stood by as Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee, led by Trump ally Devin Nunes, abused their oversight powers in a misleading effort to discredit the FBI over the past three months.

Some Senate Republicans have proposed legislation to insulate Mueller from Trump’s whims, only to be stonewalled by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, whose wife, Elaine Chao, serves in Trump’s cabinet as the secretary of Transportation. “I haven’t seen a clear indication yet that we needed to pass something to keep him from being removed because I don’t think that’s going to happen, and that remains my view,” McConnell told reporters on Tuesday. Though he said this before Sanders’s comments and the Times and CNN reports, McConnell has been steadfast in his position for many months; it’s not likely to change even in the face of increasingly compelling evidence.

Based on Ryan and McConnell’s intransigence so far, it’s hard to see how Congress would take forceful action to protect Mueller under their leadership. Democrats won’t have an opportunity to retake Congress until the November midterms, when they will need a historic landslide to seize both chambers (winning the House looks likely, but not the Senate). Even then, the new Congress wouldn’t be seated until January. That means Trump has at least nine months of relatively unchecked power over the Justice Department before Democrats have a chance of even moderately constraining him.

As a result, Mueller’s best options to preserve his investigation’s findings, if the worst should occur, are more unorthodox. The most straightforward method would be to send the most relevant findings to the press, either through anonymous sources or by simply mailing select reporters a manila envelope containing key documents. Former FBI Director James Comey deployed this tactic to extraordinary effect last year when he used a middleman to get copies of his memos about Trump’s interference attempts into the Times’s hands. The disclosures culminated in Mueller’s appointment as special counsel.