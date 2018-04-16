Trump’s narrative has never been particularly persuasive because Trump has undermined it in various ways. He was very chummy with Comey when they met shortly after his inauguration, which does not indicate distress over the FBI’s handling of a sensitive issue involving a political rival. Most importantly, Trump himself contradicted this narrative almost immediately after Comey was fired, telling NBC’s Lester Holt: “And in fact when I decided to just do it, I said to myself, I said, ‘You know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story, it’s an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should have won.’”



Despite these glaring slip-ups, Trump and his Republican allies have stuck to their cover story in recent days. Trump has tweeted that Comey is a liar, that the contemporaneous “memos” covering his interactions with the president that he turned over to the Mueller investigation are fictitious, and that he never demanded “loyalty” from him or attempted to interfere with the Russia investigation in any way. Trump has dusted off the Hillary Clinton email defense and a host of other Fox News boogeymen, including the 2016 tarmac meeting between Bill Clinton and then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch, to suggest that Comey was asleep at the wheel when he wasn’t unduly motivated by political concerns.



He has been backed up by the Republican National Committee, which launched a website “Lyin’ Comey” last week that makes the case that Democrats should hate the former FBI director because he cost Hillary Clinton the election by reopening an investigation into her emails days before voters went to the polls. (Perhaps the most unsatisfactory aspect of Comey’s book, from the perspective of the left, is his explanation for this poor, ill-timed decision; but it’s telling that Republicans are so interested in one form of election meddling but not another.)



Trump’s public admission that he fired Comey over the “Russia thing” undercuts this version of events. A Higher Loyalty, which essentially serves as a book version of Comey’s classified memos and testimony to Congress, blows it up completely. Where Trump’s narrative has always been flimsy and inconsistent, Comey’s has been careful, consistent, and in keeping with everything we know about the president, which only bolsters his credibility.



Comey depicts the president as being fixated with sabotaging the Russia investigation. Trump asks him if it is possible to “lift the cloud” regarding the investigation into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, who has since pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations with Russian officials. Comey writes that Trump’s loyalty demand reminded him of “Sammy the Bull’s Cosa Nostra induction ceremony—with Trump, in the role of the family boss, asking me if I have what it takes to be a ‘made man.’”

