“My only point is that if you look at what was done, it does not look at all like a Muslim ban,” Alito replied. “There are other justifications that jump out as to why these particular countries were put on the list. So it seems to me the list creates a strong inference that this was not done for that invidious purpose.” Katyal urged him to look at the effects: “This is a ban that really does fall almost exclusively on Muslims, between 90.2 percent and 99.8 percent Muslims,” he noted.

The ban’s third and current incarnation received Trump’s signature in September 2017. Its core provisions sharply restricted U.S. entry for travelers from five Muslim-majority countries included under previous versions: Libya, Iran, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen. The current ban does not apply to green-card holders, dual citizens, people with diplomatic visas, and those already granted refugee or asylum status. It also allows U.S. officials to waive the restrictions for medical, business, security, and other concerns on a case-by-case basis.

Nationals from three other countries, two of which have very few Muslims, also received new restrictions under the current ban. The executive order bars all non-diplomatic visa travel from North Korea, which was virtually nonexistent to begin with, and imposed new restrictions on some Venezuelan security personnel and their families. Trump also initially imposed similar restrictions on Chad, a key counter-terrorism ally in Africa, but removed them earlier this month.

Oral arguments can be an unreliable predictor of how the justices will actually vote. Kagan, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, and the court’s other liberals appeared likely to rule in Hawaii’s favor. For most of the hour-long session, the court’s conservatives appeared skeptical about imposing new limits on the president’s national-security powers over immigration. Justice Anthony Kennedy, who is usually the court’s swing vote, appeared sympathetic to that stance, but also raised concerns about the question of religious discrimination.

“Suppose you have a local mayor and, as a candidate, he makes vituperative, hateful statements, he’s elected, and on day two, he takes acts that are consistent with those hateful statements,” Kennedy asked Francisco. “Whatever he said in the campaign is irrelevant?” Francisco replied that the oath of office “marks a fundamental transformation” for elected officials, and that the justices should avoid scrutinizing prior statements in this matter.

The government’s argument adds up to a portrait of Trump’s presidency that doesn’t match what the public has seen so far. It elides the disastrous initial attempts at a ban, portrays the president as a distant figure in the matter, and recasts the current version of the executive order as the untainted product of his advisers. Katyal urged the justices to focus on the reality behind it all.

“This is the president’s proclamation through and through,” he told the justices. “No president has ever said anything like this. And that’s what makes this different.”