She added that the case underscored how Americans may not realize how new technologies can be used against them. “Do you realize, for example, that when you upload your DNA, you’re potentially becoming a genetic informant on the rest of your family?” she explained. “And then if that’s the case, what if you’re the person who didn’t personally upload the DNA, but you discover that your family member has done that?”

The Supreme Court is wrestling with similarly thorny questions about digital privacy in Carpenter v. United States, which hinges on whether police can check a cell phone’s whereabouts without first obtaining a warrant. The Justice Department argues that people no longer have a reasonable expectation of privacy when they store their data on a third party’s systems. Digital-privacy advocates say that approach doesn’t make sense in a world where people have little choice but to keep all sorts of personal content, from emails to texts to work documents, on distant servers owned by tech giants like Amazon, Google, and Apple.



Whatever decision the justices reach in Carpenter will almost certainly be a landmark ruling on how to apply the Fourth Amendment’s protections in the digital world. That includes genealogy databases, which can contain a wealth of deeply personal information about one’s ancestry and medical conditions. Handling such sensitive information creates additional challenges when it comes to balancing the individual right to privacy with the state’s interest in combating crime.

Some questions are more novel. While the justices wrestle with third-party privacy rights this term, familial searches could force them to consider a fourth-party problem of sorts in the future. “If you’re upset that your brother has uploaded his DNA to a commercial DNA database,” Joh offered as a hypothetical, “you don’t really have any legal rights to complain if the police decide, for example, to collect that DNA or to analyze it or take a look at it.”

Legal experts said that privacy measures like HIPAA, the federal law that protects patient privacy in medical situations, wouldn’t automatically apply for genealogy databases—even the ones that use submitted DNA samples to check for potential genetic illnesses. Suter said that the lack of clarity about when and how a person’s DNA profile can be used by companies raises ethical concerns.

“One can’t expect the ordinary user of such sites, particularly when they were first being set up, to appreciate the nature of the privacy risks,” she told me. “It’s possible for police to use these databases and to follow up on several partial matches, subjecting a great many people to police inquiries simply because of genetic relatedness.”

DNA databases are nothing new for law enforcement. The FBI established the United States’ national database, commonly known as CODIS, in 1994. Federal and state law-enforcement agencies can use it to check samples they acquire against convicted prisoners, missing persons, and forensic sites across the country. By its nature, the database largely consists of samples taken from people who brush against the criminal-justice system in one form or another.

Commercial DNA database operate on an even greater scale by comparison. 23andMe claims to have more than five million customers, two million of whom had been genotyped as of last April. Ancestry said it surpassed the five-million mark for genetic tests last August. This offers a deeper genetic pool for law enforcement agencies than may otherwise be available.

It also expands the circle of innocent people who could be caught up in the search. In the Golden State Killer case, for example, investigators first used what they had found during a familial search to persuade a judge last year to authorize a warrant for DNA testing against a 73-year-old man in an Oregon nursing home. The man, who is in poor health, turned out not to be a match for the serial killer’s sample.

The incident raises questions about what steps should be taken to regulate the practice. “This [technique] is unquestionably going to become more and more common, so the real question is how states ought to get ahead of this in terms of placing reasonable rules on what law enforcement agencies should do before they collect this material,” Joh said.

State and federal lawmakers have broad discretion when crafting laws to regulate DNA searches, if they choose to exercise it. “They can impose penalties for the use of one’s DNA without one’s consent in cases like this, or they could prohibit the police from conducting these kinds of searches,” she noted. Suter pointed to a precedent in Maryland, which banned familial searches in 2008 out of fears that it would be applied in a racially disproportionate manner.

Ironically, it was Maryland’s policy of warrantless DNA searches in jails that prompted Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in 2016, to express his concerns about building a “genetic panopticon” of sorts six years ago. Thanks to Americans’ eagerness to learn more about their roots, his former colleagues on the court may be revisiting the subject soon.