After a grueling, monthlong journey through Mexico, the first eight women and children from a caravan of several hundred Central American migrants were allowed to enter a U.S. immigration post on Monday night. There, they’ll apply for asylum and a chance to enter the country with legal status, after escaping gang violence and other threats in their native country. In many ways, however, their journey is just beginning.

U.S. immigration law allows non-citizens who reach American soil to apply for asylum, a right guaranteed by both international law and acts of Congress. That right—and the spirit of compassion and openness that drives it—isn’t without its detractors. The Trump administration has gone to extraordinary length to denigrate the most recent group of migrants to reach the United States, as well as immigrants and asylum-seekers in general.

In twin statements last week, the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security gave stern warnings to the caravan as it approached the U.S. border. “Let today’s message be clear: our nation has the most generous immigration system in the world, but this is a deliberate attempt to undermine our laws and overwhelm our system,” said Attorney General Jeff Sessions. “A sovereign nation that cannot—or worse, chooses not—to defend its borders will soon cease to be a sovereign nation,” added Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

After the caravan arrived on Monday, administration officials put their words into practice: The Justice Department announced criminal charges for illegal entry against eleven people it claimed were linked to the caravan. “The United States will not stand by as our immigration laws are ignored and our nation’s safety is jeopardized,” Sessions said. The department’s documents don’t indicate how it knew the detained migrants were linked to the caravan.