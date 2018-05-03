In 1770, six years before the founding of both the United States of America and the San Francisco mission, the Viennese court of the Archduchess Maria Theresa of the House of Habsburg entertained a visitor called The Turk. In spite of its title, The Turk was not a foreign dignitary, but an automaton, comprising a wooden exterior in the shape of a mustachioed man and a complex interior mechanism of cogs and gears. Built by the Hungarian inventor Wolfgang von Kempelen, The Turk appeared to be precursor to IBM’s Deep Blue: a machine that could play chess well enough to defeat human opponents. But the game was rigged. A man was sitting inside the box upon which the chessboard was set, controlling The Turk’s movements with levers.



Remarkably, Amazon has borrowed the name of this historic fraud for their foray into the so-called “gig economy.” Amazon’s Mechanical Turk is a platform where companies can hire users to perform “Human Intelligence Tasks”—intuitive operations like labeling images, or weeding out duplicate data, that, so far, we are still better at than computers—for fractions of a penny apiece. It’s one of many such marketplaces. Fiverr, for instance, is an open-ended platform on which every job is worth the same price: $5. Fiverr has become notorious for its ad campaign, urging its potential participants—or as Fiverr calls them, “doers”—to push themselves to the limits of human capacity for productivity.



LIVE WORK WORK WORK DIE: A JOURNEY INTO THE SAVAGE HEART OF SILICON VALLEY by Corey Pein Metropolitan Books, 320 pp., $28.00

The Turk is a convenient metaphor for the worker in today’s disrupted economy: Finding himself in the most opulent of settings, a person is confined to a tiny box, performing menial tasks for the benefit of the ruling class. This may be a fair description of the life of the average doer. As the Cambridge Analytica scandal has shown, even ordinary consumers have been unwittingly conscripted for this purpose—in this case with no pay at all. It’s this state of affairs that Corey Pein, an investigative reporter and regular contributor to The Baffler, takes as his subject in Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley. The book is a record of his attempt to realize the New American Dream, as modeled by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg: moving out West and founding a successful startup.



This journey is doomed from the start. After struggling to find housing he can afford, Pein floats through frat-like accommodations reminiscent of the “incubator” on HBO’s Silicon Valley. He is rejected by Amazon’s Mechanical Turk, for reasons that may be known only to a non-sentient algorithm. He turns to Fiverr, where he markets himself as “an emergent global entrepreneur determined to change the world through bold, disruptive ideas and the miracle of technology,” receiving a total of four visits to his profile and zero inquiries. The cast of characters he meets includes con artists, pimps, and Israeli intelligence agents—or at least, people who claim to be online. Eventually, he attempts to launch his own project—“Laborize,” an app to help employees of competing businesses organize into unions. It’s a concept that no self-respecting capitalist, venture or otherwise, would ever invest in. (You can still find its ghostly presence at laborize.com.)

