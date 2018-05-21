Menstrual products for sale in a Butler Brothers wholesale catalog from 1920. Museum of Menstruation

The modern tampon traces back to the mid-1930s, when Tampax began selling their patented applicator. This liberated American women, allowing them to move freely about the world, whereas previously their periods would have kept them isolated or uncomfortable for days (their options included sanitary belts, napkins, and aprons). But American society was, and in many ways still is, governed by puritanical notions of modesty and virginity. As Atlantic writer Ashley Fetters wrote in her definitive history of the tampon, many men feared that tampons might encourage “dreaded self-touching” among young girls and women—that they might even enjoy putting tampons in. The applicator was born.

Today, the plastic applicator is so prolific, it even has a nickname: Jersey beach whistles. “Plastic tampon applicators are unfortunately very common on our beaches,” said Ashley McCarthy of the non-profit Clean Ocean Action, which holds bi-annual cleanups of New Jersey beaches. Their last one removed 4,080 tampon applicators from 70 beaches, she said—an 18.88 percent increase from 2015. Across the ocean, vertebrate palaeontologist Darren Naish told me he’s “unable to stay on top of the amount of plastic crap” that piles up at his local nature reserve in southern England. “The plastic applicators are sometimes really abundant,” he said. “I made a point of collecting and counting them on one beach-clean, and in a 4-hour bout of collecting across about 30 meters of beach, I collected over 200.”

Naish said he also often finds bloodied pads during his beach cleanups, which makes sense because so many disposable period products are made from synthetic material that don’t efficiently biodegrade. (In America, tampon and pad manufacturers are not required to list their ingredients.) This means that much of the 250 to 300 pounds of “pads, plugs, and applicators” the average woman disposes of every year (or 62,415 pounds over her lifetime) ends up in landfills—or worse, the sewer. Those flushed products can make their way to the ocean, breaking down into tiny microplastics, which kill wildlife and have been found in 90 percent of bottled water.

Disposable products, once viewed as a symbol of America’s prosperity, are steadily losing favor. We’re witnessing the decline of plastic bags, plastic straws, foam cups; the rise of reusable water bottles and totes.



The moment seems ripe for a boom in menstrual cups, and there are signs they’re becoming more popular. According to the market research firm ReportLinker, the global market for menstrual cups was valued at $995 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $1.4 billion by 2023. Then again, the global tampon market is growing at a faster rate, expected to reach $6.3 billion by 2025. About $4.6 billion of that is expected to come from the applicator segment.

The very reason applicators are popular in the U.S. may be the same reason the menstrual cup market struggles. “There are certain conservative societies in various countries, where the level of acceptance of [menstrual cups] is very limited, which could hinder the market growth,” according to ReportLinker. Indeed, researchers have encountered these attitudes when trying to bring menstrual cups to women in poor countries, where limited access to hygiene products has been shown to be “a barrier to occupational attendance and engagement.” One study showed that factory workers in Pakistan “missed up to three days’ work per month due to menstruation.”

Thus, North America is currently the leading contributor to the menstrual cup market, and is expected to retain this position for several years due to “greater awareness” of the benefits. Those not only include saving money—a $30 cup can apparently last up to 10 years, though most users report two to four years—but a decrease in general annoyance with one’s period. Citing a 2011 clinical trial of menstrual cups, the magazine Pacific Standard noted that regular tampon users reported “feeling more satisfied with menstrual cups than their usual means of menstrual management.” Ninety-one percent of those who tried cups said they would recommend them to friends. And friendship recommendations can be powerful: In 2010, researchers found that women in Nepal became 18.6 percent more likely to use cups if their friends were using them.

“Women’s bodies—including their menstruation—have long been used as a justification for their subordination in our society,” Rosewarne told me, as we discussed pop culture’s negative portrayal of periods. But women can counter this by sharing their positive experiences with their periods. So allow me: I think periods are interesting and healthy, not gross, and if you can’t tell already, I’m a big fan of menstrual cups. I like that I’m not polluting the oceans. I like that I’m now saving about $50 a year. And I like how it brings me closer to my body. If more women in America were willing to talk about these things, there wouldn’t just be less plastic in the ocean and more money in our pockets. We could change how society views menstruation, saving women a lot of unnecessary grief. If we’re really lucky, maybe the next Fifty Shades movie will have a racy scene featuring a menstrual cup.