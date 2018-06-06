Because the two sides reached a deal to avoid a lengthy court battle, the underlying legal dispute remains unresolved. Trump’s team could attempt similar hardball tactics with Mueller to extract concessions from the special counsel’s office and then ultimately agree to an interview of some kind with him. But the Clinton-Starr clash could still give them pause: Starr ultimately concluded that Clinton lied three times during that grand jury appearance, setting the stage for Clinton’s impeachment later that year.



Trump could also respond to a subpoena by ordering Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to fire Mueller. Legal experts generally think it’s unlikely that Rosenstein would agree to carry out that order. Rosenstein told Congress in December that he can only fire the special counsel for “good cause,” meaning wrongdoing or a conflict of interest on Mueller’s part. That means Trump would be forced to demand Rosenstein’s resignation or fire him. Ousting the deputy attorney general would likely trigger a cascade of resignations throughout the Justice Department’s upper ranks as the president searches for an official who’s willing to dismiss Mueller.

President Richard Nixon incurred a tremendous political toll when he conducted a similar purge during the Watergate crisis in 1974, which became known as the Saturday Night Massacre. Trump may fear similar blowback if he attempts to shut down the investigation now. If Mueller stands his ground and Trump refuses to comply, the battle would then move to the courts.

But there are key differences between Nixon’s situation and Trump’s. The special prosecutor in the Watergate investigation wasn’t seeking Nixon’s personal testimony, but tapes of his conversations in the White House. Nixon challenged the prosecutor’s subpoena on the grounds that it would violate executive privilege, which allows presidents to keep certain documents secret from Congress and the judiciary.

In theory, the privilege is supposed to allow the president to receive candid advice from his Cabinet and advisers without interference from the other branches and to protect national security secrets. But the Supreme Court determined, in United States v. Nixon, that executive privilege doesn’t apply if documents are subpoenaed for a criminal trial. The tapes thus became public, and their contents made clear that Nixon had actually invoked the privilege to hide his participation in a criminal coverup. (Nixon eventually appeared before the Watergate grand jury in 1975, after he had resigned and been pardoned by President Gerald Ford.)

The Dowd-Sekulow memo also raises questions of executive privilege, but approaches them differently than Nixon did. Trump’s lawyers invoked what’s known as the Espy ruling, which refers to a 1997 decision by the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. Federal investigators had sought to obtain a report compiled by the White House counsel’s office for a corruption investigation into then-Secretary of Agriculture Mike Espy. The D.C. Circuit rejected the request, ruling that investigators had “not yet made a sufficient demonstration of its inability to obtain this information from alternative sources or an explanation of why it particularly needs to know what evidence is in the White House files.”

To that end, Trump’s lawyers argued in the memo that they had given Mueller’s team access to dozens of White House witnesses and tens of thousands of documents. “In light of these voluntary offerings, your office clearly lacks the requisite need to personally interview the President,” they wrote.

Would that argument persuade the Supreme Court? It’s worth noting that the Espy ruling wasn’t reviewed by the justices at the time. (A jury later acquitted Espy of corruption charges; he’s currently running for a Senate seat in Mississippi.) Even if the justices accepted the Espy ruling, it’s unclear whether it would apply in Trump’s case. The D.C. Circuit reached its decision in part because White House officials weren’t under investigation, while Trump clearly is. Moreover, the case dealt with documents, not personal testimony. Only Trump can testify about his own state of mind.

The Supreme Court could hand Mueller a defeat and set a new precedent on how executive privilege applies when the president is under direct scrutiny in a criminal investigation. If Trump loses, however, another set of calculations comes into play. The justices who ruled against Nixon crafted a unanimous ruling because they feared he would ignore a divided court’s decision: the Nixon White House had stated that he would only obey a “definitive ruling” from the court.

As I noted in April, the risk of such defiance is even higher now: Trump routinely attacks the judiciary when it rules against him, shows little regard for the rule of law or processes that constrain him, and nonetheless enjoys unwavering political protection from most of his Republican colleagues in Congress. Any decision that compels a president to submit to a federal grand jury’s authority would be a landmark ruling by the Supreme Court. Trump’s authoritarian tendencies raise the stakes even higher.