At issue in Monday’s case was how Ohio maintains its voter rolls. Every state takes steps to maintain its list of eligible voters. Americans can lose their eligibility to vote by dying, moving to a new jurisdiction, receiving a felony conviction, or some combination thereof. Ohio uses two methods to keep track of any changes. The first is to double-check voter addresses against the U.S. Postal Service’s change-of-address database. If there’s a match, the state then mails a notice to the original residence and strikes the voter from the rolls if they don’t reply or cast a ballot within four years.

Federal election laws are designed to allow this method, and most states use some form of it. But Ohio takes it a step further. To find ineligible voters who didn’t tell the Postal Service that they moved, the state also uses what it calls the “Supplemental Process”: Election officials mail notices to voters who have gone two years without casting a ballot, changing their voter registration, or otherwise engaging in what the state calls “voter activity.” If the voter doesn’t mail back the notice and doesn’t cast a ballot for the next four years, he or she is stricken from the rolls.

Ohio officials first adopted the Supplemental Process in 1994 and carried it out every two years until 2014, when a lawsuit by the conservative legal organization Judicial Watch compelled the state to conduct it on an annual basis. In 2015, Ohio resident Larry Harmon, who hadn’t voted since the 2008 presidential election, discovered he had been stricken from the voter rolls when he tried to cast a ballot in a state race. (State records say Harmon was sent a notice in July 2011, but he told the court that he doesn’t remember receiving one.) Harmon, the A. Philip Randolph Institute, and the Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless filed a lawsuit in 2016 arguing that the state’s Supplemental Process violated federal election law.

Under the National Voter Registration Act of 1993, states can’t use inactivity as the sole reason to remove a voter from the rolls. Ohio officials argued that this prohibition doesn’t apply to the Supplemental Process because the state mails notices to voters before striking them from the rolls. The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals disagreed, finding that the process “constitutes perhaps the plainest possible example of a process that ‘result[s] in’ removal of a voter from the rolls by reason of his or her failure to vote.”



The Supreme Court sided with Ohio’s interpretation of the law, overturning the Sixth Circuit’s ruling. The Supplemental Process “does not strike any registrant solely by reason of the failure to vote,” Alito wrote. “Instead, as expressly permitted by federal law, it removes registrants only when they have failed to vote and have failed to respond to a change-of-residence notice.”