How Liberalism Can Avoid Futility

There is some superficial force in this criticism. If Lloyd George, for instance, could have counted on the assistance of the American government in opposing a bill of reparations which, as he knew, was so large that Germany could not and would not pay, he might, it is possible, have been willing in such good company to break with France. We do not believe that he would, for to break with France would mean a revision of the Treaty of Versailles; and when that Treaty is revised, it will not be by Lloyd George. Still it is possible. But in so far as this criticism is valid, it is an extraordinary indictment for the Evening Post to draw up against the New Republic. For since the Paris Conference the post has lined itself up, not with the “moderate elements” in France and England, but with the intransigents.

The reparations bill as determined by the Paris Conference, it has insisted, was well within Germany’s ability to pay. When the German people disagreed with this sentence and refused with substantial unanimity to promise the payment of more than they considered themselves able to pay, the Post condemned them to punishment, and it put up only a mild and negligible protest against the abominable policy of summarily using force to collect a doubtful debt. If the American government had ratified the Treaty of Versailles, the evening Post, to judge by its present attitude, would not have invoked American influence and power to check the plans of those Frenchmen who are seeking or risking the ruin and dismemberment of Germany for the supposed profit of France. By endorsing a bill for reparation which the German people sincerely believe they cannot pay, it has voted to place in the hands of the French partisan’s of “Revanche” the weapon which they need to carry on their work of destruction.

Contrast the attitude of Evening Post with that of either Republicans or liberals who, like the New Republic, were opposed to the ratification of the Treaty of Versailles. The Republican administration, instead of jumping to conclusion that the reparation bill as prepared in Paris was reasonable, has clearly intimated that in its opinion the validity of the bill was dependent on its determination by a “fair and just process.” It has advised the reopening of negotiations “on a new basis.” It apparently intended to use its influence in favor of a modification of the Paris agreement rather than in favor of its affirmation and execution. In all probability it will in the end arbitrate some of the differences between the Allies and Germany. On the other hand, if the American government had ratified the Treaty of Versailles, the Republicans would feel the same difficulty in refusing to carry out its provisions that Lloyd George and the Evening Post feel. Ratification would and should have predisposed them in favor of execution.