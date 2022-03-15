How Liberalism Can Avoid Futility

Consider in this connection the position of a convinced liberal in Russia or in Germany before the war. Being a liberal he was bound to recognize the obstacles which the organization and outlook of the Russian and German governments offered to the liberation of human life both at home and abroad. Yet in spite of their utter illiberalism, they looked as stable and as necessary to political order as any other governments in the world, and a policy of irreconcilable opposition to them as menaces to human freedom would have looked destructive and futile. True; but how much more destructive and futile the policy of conniving at their power, which so many German and Russian liberals adopted, turned out to be. A liberalism which refused to work with these governments was not futile because it was destructive. It was futile because it was not destructive.

The English and American liberals who actually or symbolically signed the Treaty of Versailles adopt a course which, like that of the former national liberals in the German Empire, will sooner or later necessarily destroy the integrity of their liberal outlook. Many of them, such for instance as General Smuts, have claimed that in signing they were merely keeping alive an association which would enable them subsequently to work more effectively for revision. By putting forward this claim they deceive themselves.

When they signed they accepted and sanctified the defeat of their own program, and they rendered themselves and their liberalism negligible in relation to the execution of the Treaty. For signature means endorsement. The signatory becomes an apologist for his own act and cannot prepare public opinion for subsequent revision. The signed contract serves as the basis of subsequent negotiation and joint action. The party who proposes to stick to the terms of the contract has all the presumptions in his favor. He has a right to ask from the other signatories some loyalty to the spirit and the letter of the agreement. He has a right, that is, as the result of signature to ask of liberals general acquiescence in conduct which condemns them to connive at inhumane and violent behavior.

The fact that France has a right to ask of its co-signatories some measure of loyalty to the document they had endorsed explains the recent collapse in England and in this country of the opposition to the drift of French policy in the direction of sabotage. The reparations bill which the Paris conference agreed to present to Germany and if necessary to force upon her was a moderation version of the indemnity which the victors were entitled to claim under the Treaty. Yet it was a bill which the German people unanimously believed themselves unable to pay and which, if paid, would work grave injury to to both creditor and debtor.