Exit, Versailles

Having thus got rid of her obligations to the victor states, Germany proceeded, by a series of carefully calculated maneuvers, to decrease her private debt. That was not quite so easy. It was one thing to repudiate reparations payments forced upon a bankrupt nation, another to withdraw from private obligations, voluntarily incurred, without undermining the credit of the nation in the world market. But the Nazi government rose to the occasion with the recent ingenious announcement by Reichsbank President Schacht that Germany looks upon her long-term foreign debts as being commercialized political obligations which she is under no moral compulsion to pay.

Nothing could be further from the truth. These loans were made to Germany by creditors in other countries who, with the fullest confidence in her financial integrity and her ability to restore her industries, had backed them up with important economic and political concessions to furnish a healthy foundation for her economic reconstruction so as to safeguard their own investments. They were the basis, for instance, of the removal of the Allied armies of occupation. Mr. Schacht was, of course, not unconscious of the fact that his sophistry must rob Germany of the confidence of the outside world. He admitted as much to the members of the American Chamber of Commerce in Berlin when he assured them that

“Germany will not sacrifice its credit by its failure to pay these debts. He who does his job and does it well can always regain the credit he may have lost. One might, in this connection, refer to the fact that a number of South and Central American states are still looked upon as solvent although they have undergone not one but several national bankruptcies.”

But in thus ridding herself of a large part of her indebtedness, the Reich denounces only a part of her post-war covenant. Not less irksome than the concrete burden of foreign indebtedness was the domination of the Powers over Germany’s affairs abroad and at home. With her withdrawal from the League of Nations last October the Reich served notice on the world that she would no longer be bound by the League’s restrictions. The effect of the declaration was electric. The Powers were surprised and horrified. The fear of a new war loomed so dark on Europe’s horizon that Germany let matters rest for the time being. But her statesmen withdrew from the arena with the very satisfying conviction that her bold decision had given the nations of Europe a bad case of nerves, that Germany, far from being at the mercy of powerful neighbors, was looked upon with fear and misgiving. They drew the obvious conclusion. Up to that time the Reich had armed in secret and with circumspection. Now she flaunts her military preparations in the face of all comers. The Reich budget for 1934-35 provides for an increased expenditure of 607,000,000 marks for military purposes, 175,000,000 for the army, 50,000,000 for the navy, 132,000,000 for the creation of an air fleet and 250,000,000 for the “brown army,” the Storm Divisions. That a budget of such dimensions must, in these circumstances, necessarily excite unfavorable comment is manifest.