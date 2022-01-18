Exit, Versailles

The British Foreign Office, which during the past year has been Germany’s most inveterate supporter, requested an explanation. The answer was more illuminating than polite. Germany, von Neurath declared, is bound to no budgetary limitations under the terms of the Versailles Treaty. There is a certain justification for this stand. But Germany deliberately ignores the incontestable fact that this does not apply to disbursements that contravene the provisions of the Versailles covenant. This is the case, however, when the German government makes costly appropriations for a reorganization of the Reichswehr on a basis of short-term military service, ignoring the fact that such reorganization can take place only with the consent of the signatories. This is the case, again, when huge appropriations are made for the building of an “aerial force for national defense,” the very existence of which is forbidden by the terms of Versailles. In this connection a statement made by the German Air Minister, General Goring, to Sir Anthony Eden, when the latter ventured an inquiry as to Germany’s armament intentions, is enlightening. “Germany,” was the answer, “intends to have an air force second to none.” With these words the spokesman of the German Cabinet served notice that the Treaty of Versailles was about to be thrown, another scrap of paper, at the feet of the Allied nations.

What now? The next move must be made by Germany’s debtors, whose position is far from enviable. France is intensely occupied with her own internal affairs. Under more favorable circumstances, she would doubtless have rallied Belgium and the Little Entente and perhaps Great Britain and Italy as well, to decisive action. But things being as they are, with decision in the hands of London and Rome, the success of Germany’s offensive is practically assured.

Belief or disbelief by the Allies of Germany’s protestations of poverty will not greatly affect the final outcome. These cries of “wolf, wolf” have been the preliminary of every debt payment exacted from the Reich in the past. True, Germany is following the example set by Great Britain, France and most of the other Allied nations when she refuses to recognize her war-debt obligations. But no other European Power has as yet attempted to shake off its private loans.

The New Republic has always insisted that Germany would sooner or later be forced to repudiate her foreign obligations because she lacks the means to pay. Her trade balance has been on the downgrade for years. In the three months from October 1 to December 31, 1933, her gold and foreign exchange reserves decreased 7,000,000 marks; from January 1 to March 31, 1934, this decline increased to 140,000,000, with no prospect of improvement. The same calamitous downward tendency is apparent in Germany’s export trade. Since the first of the year, her trade balance has been for the most part unfavorable, her imports maintaining a growing advantage over her exports although it would have been possible to safeguard her dwindling foreign-exchange reserves by an import embargo.