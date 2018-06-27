There once was, in Indonesia’s third-largest city, a Nazi-themed restaurant called SoldatenKaffee. It opened in Bandung in the early 2010s, was closed following an international outcry in 2013, reopened with a smattering of Allied paraphernalia in 2014, and finally closed again in 2017, apparently due to a lack of business. The owner, who says he intends to reopen in a new location, does not strike one as an especially ardent anti-Semite, nor as a neo-Nazi; he seems mostly to like the look of his kitschy collection of Third Reich memorabilia. While Nazi-themed venues and events aren’t exactly taking Southeast Asia by—you’ll pardon the expression—storm, neither are they entirely uncommon.

It’s easy enough to get outraged over this. In the so-called West, we have broadly agreed that the Holocaust represented the most evil episode in the history of humankind, but it turns out that even this has a kind of cultural and geographic specificity. There are yet parts of the world where “history” is simply indifferent.

This crossed my mind as Justice Sonia Sotomayor read her dissent in Trump v. Hawaii, the case of the president’s travel ban (née the Muslim ban), which the Supreme Court’s five conservative justices upheld as constitutional. “History,” Sotomayor opined from the bench, “will not look kindly on the court’s misguided decision today, nor should it.” But it is probably more apt to quote Peter Rudge, one of the students in Alan Bennett’s play-turned-film The History Boys: “History is just one fuckin’ thing happening after another.” It is a comfort to imagine it judges, kindly or otherwise. But it does not.

In that very same decision to legalize an obviously discriminatory policy against Muslims, the five justices also, audaciously and almost as an afterthought, overturned Korematsu v. United States—the infamous decision in 1944 to uphold President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Japanese-American internment camps. But even as I call that ruling infamous, I recognize the narrowness of the historical verdict. The internments ended seven decades before their legality was blithely overturned, and if we still judge the court harshly for it, we bracket our judgment of the president who gave us the interments themselves: an evil and unnecessary act by the man we nevertheless broadly consider one of the great American presidents, up in the pearly heights of Washington and Lincoln.